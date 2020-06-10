Remember homemade ice cream

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SELMA – Next to Good Humor, homemade ice cream is the best. I remember my father bending over the ice cream freezer, turning and turning the crank of

The ingredients were whole milk, heavy cream, sugar, flavoring, and usually Dad added an egg. Sometimes he added Grape Nuts cereal when the ice cream was almost ready to eat.

I liked to lick the dasher when it was taken out of the can. The dasher is the framework of little paddles, fastened to the lid, which stirs the milk in the inner can as it turns around and around when the crank was turned.

The ingredients were poured into the inner can of the ice cream freezer, and capped with a lid that fit into the crank unit. The can fit into the ice bucket, and crushed ice and salt were placed in the bucket in layers. Then the cranking began. The ice cream freezer was used outside. A cork in the hole of the wooden bucket let you release water from the melted ice when necessary.

We more than enjoyed the ice cream. If ice cream was made on a cold day, we stood around the wood stove to eat it.