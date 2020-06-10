Remember homemade ice cream

SELMA – Next to Good Humor, homemade ice cream is the best. I remember my father bending over the ice cream freezer, turning and turning the crank of
The ingredients were whole milk, heavy cream, sugar, flavoring, and usually Dad added an egg. Sometimes he added Grape Nuts cereal when the ice cream was almost ready to eat.
I liked to lick the dasher when it was taken out of the can. The dasher is the framework of little paddles, fastened to the lid, which stirs the milk in the inner can as it turns around and around when the crank was turned.
The ingredients were poured into the inner can of the ice cream freezer, and capped with a lid that fit into the crank unit. The can fit into the ice bucket, and crushed ice and salt were placed in the bucket in layers. Then the cranking began. The ice cream freezer was used outside. A cork in the hole of the wooden bucket let you release water from the melted ice when necessary.
We more than enjoyed the ice cream. If ice cream was made on a cold day, we stood around the wood stove to eat it.
Our refrigerator had a small freezing compartment, so ice cream could not be stored in large quantities. The extra that we could not eat went to our next-door neighbor. I imagine that when they saw Dad cranking the freezer they could almost taste the ice cream in anticipation.
We had our own anticipations while the ice cream was being made.
Of course there are electric ice cream freezers now. It is easier to make your own homemade ice cream. Have fun!
