Remember: Home

Selma’s Maxine Clark grew up in this house until she was nearly 16. She cried when her father said he was selling it. After she married and was a mother herself, she was visiting her parents who then lived about two blocks away. “I went for a walk and walked past the house. A young woman was working in the yard. I greeted her and asked how long she had lived there. She said, ‘I’ve always lived here. This is my childhood home.’ With tears in my eyes, I told her it was my childhood home, too.”

 Courtesy of Maxine Clark

Edgar Guest wrote: “It takes a heap o’ livin’ in a house t’ make it home....”

This picture is of a house that had a heap o’ livin’ in it. It is my childhood home. It was like any house on our block. The difference was, it was home.

The house is not there anymore, but the memories are.

“Home” means many things. It is not only the house you live in or your family. It is also a feeling.

On my eighth birthday, I followed a string tied to a radio knob to find my gifts. I found a new store-bought dress, a coloring book and crayons (that were just only mine).

I modeled the dress, changed and lay on my tummy on the living room rug to color in my new coloring book. The evening sun shone through the south dining room windows, causing shadow pictures on the linoleum.

My brothers Bob and Willard listened to kids’ radio dramas. My brother Ted was in the backyard working on his latest car. Daddy was in his study, typing, and Mama and Grandma were in the kitchen preparing supper. Everyone was home, and everything was going on in the usual way.

An overwhelming feeling of love for family came over me. It seemed like nothing - absolutely nothing could ever shake that love. I felt safe - safe in the house away from the outside world. I didn’t think anything could destroy the house, either. Like love, it would always be there.

This was home.                        

