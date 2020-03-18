Remember: Home doctor visits

SELMA – Willard was two years old and could barely breathe. Mama called the doctor. The doctor said that Willard’s tonsils were too large and had to be removed. They were, and later his new, normal sized tonsils grew in.

The doctor came to our house another time to check out my rising, ongoing fever. He said it was diphtheria and we would have to be quarantined. I was three, and had to be confined to bed: no fast movements, or getting up by myself. The doctor gave me a shot in my heart through my back (between my ribs). My three older brothers had vaccinations.

The doctor came every few days to check on us. Daddy had free rent in a friend’s motel and Aunt Lydia took care of his meals and laundry. He bought groceries and put them on the back porch for us.

When the doctor came to take down the quarantine sign, the boys jumped up and down and yelled, “yippie!” I couldn’t jump physically, but inside I did.

My mother called the doctor (these are not all the same doctor) after my foot got tangled up in bicycle spokes. He told her what to do. I was nine then.

When I was four, my mother’s mother visited. She was ill and the doctor gave her some pills. The doctor gave me sugar pills so I would not eat Grandma’s pills. Every time Grandma took a pill, I did, too.