The library is home for books on all fiction and nonfiction subjects, and for all ages, even for four-year-olds.
When I was four, my 91/2-year-old brother, Bob, read to me. He reluctantly checked out a book for me every time he went to the library. He was allowed to check out no more than five books at a time (library rule).
If he was doing an assignment for school, and needed information from 2 or 3 or more books, then it was a real sacrifice for him to get a book for me. He liked to check out books for himself. I loved having him read to me.
My favorite books were “Ask Mr. Bear,” “A Trip to the Farm” and “Angus and the Ducks,” and a few others. The list was short.
Bob asked, “Why don’t you pick out other books and not the same ones all the time?” I said, “You pick one out for me.”
When Bob sneezed in one of my books, I laughed,
“That’s it!” he said. “I’m not reading to you anymore. You will just have to learn to read for yourself.”
So I did.
I learned from my brother Willard’s Kindergarten Weekly Reader. When I came to a word I didn’t know, I asked my mother. Sometimes she asked me to sound out a word, but I didn’t know how. I learned to read by sight. Phonics came later.
My mother went with me to the library and checked out my selections on her library card. I did select a wider variety of books.
Thank you, library, for having available the books I cherished then, and for having available the books I enjoy now.
