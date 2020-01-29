{{featured_button_text}}
Remember: Libraries

A pastel drawing by Mary Cassatt (1844–1926) on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art shows a little girl being read to. Selma’s Maxine Clark said a fond childhood memory is of her brother Bob checking out library books and reading them to her when she was just four years old.

 Contributed

The library is home for books on all fiction and nonfiction subjects, and for all ages, even for four-year-olds.

When I was four, my 91/2-year-old brother, Bob, read to me. He reluctantly checked out a book for me every time he went to the library. He was allowed to check out no more than five books at a time (library rule).

If he was doing an assignment for school, and needed information from 2 or 3 or more books, then it was a real sacrifice for him to get a book for me. He liked to check out books for himself. I loved having him read to me.

My favorite books were “Ask Mr. Bear,” “A Trip to the Farm” and “Angus and the Ducks,” and a few others. The list was short.

Bob asked, “Why don’t you pick out other books and not the same ones all the time?” I said, “You pick one out for me.”

When Bob sneezed in one of my books, I laughed,

“That’s it!” he said. “I’m not reading to you anymore. You will just have to learn to read for yourself.”

So I did.

I learned from my brother Willard’s Kindergarten Weekly Reader. When I came to a word I didn’t know, I asked my mother. Sometimes she asked me to sound out a word, but I didn’t know how. I learned to read by sight. Phonics came later.

My mother went with me to the library and checked out my selections on her library card. I did select a wider variety of books.

Thank you, library, for having available the books I cherished then, and for having available the books I enjoy now.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

Tags

Load comments