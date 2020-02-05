Remember: First grade

In first grade, our class learned about cotton and Eli Whitney’s cotton gin. Cotton branches were brought to our room so we could see what cotton looked like in the field. We picked some and removed the seeds with a special cotton comb.
Then we packed the cotton into “box cars” to take to market where it would be made into cotton balls, Q-tips, fabric and other things.
The box cars were cheese boxes that had sliding lids. The cheese boxes turned on their sides became box cars. The students painted the boxes and nailed a set of wheels on each end of the box. Maybe the train engine was a box painted to look like an engine (I don’t remember). We brought our own cheese boxes to school. The cheese boxes were hooked together with a kind of hook and eye.
We might have had a small, hand-cranked cotton gin in our room. We did see how cotton seeds were removed by machine. The machine saved a lot of time, so more farmers grew cotton. Cotton growers found many new ways to use cotton.
Our excellent teacher also taught us to not look up every time the classroom door opened. She praised us for keeping our eyes on our work.
She gave us word drills. She held up a word (in large letters on a strip of paper). We raised our hands if we knew the word. When she called on someone, that person told her the word. We could take our words home to show our parents.
That was the beginning of our formal education.
Editor's note: This week’s “Remember” column prompted several local residents to recall their earliest educational experiences when asked to share group pictures from their school days. Here's what they wrote:
Donald Shantz: I was born in Selma at the old hospital on Stillman Street on Aug. 2, 1932. The school I attended is the red school house now located in Pioneer Village. I’ve included a class picture and I am number 35 and my sister is number 26. I was 7 in that picture. The second page also lists the classmates that I can remember. Number 32 was the teacher, Miss Martzen.
My father and I, plus other partners, owned the Citizens Lumber in Selma, Kingsburg and Reedley. My father started at the Selma yard 1926. We sold our interest in 1972.
Lennis Scheline: Wow! That was a LONG time ago!
I recall the new experience of sitting at desks and getting used to the routine of classwork, recess, more classwork, lunch, etc. I’m sure we all had our difficulties with paying attention and being quiet, but for the most part, I remember us as being pretty well-behaved.
Having lunch in the cafeteria was something unique, as well. To this day, I can remember the singular smell of the cafeteria food. The only time that multipurpose room did not smell like a casserole was when we were given our Salk polio vaccine shots (before the vaccine was given on a sugar cube) and the cafeteria smelled like rubbing alcohol.
Thankfully, first grade was a positive time and gave us all a positive entry into our school life. New experiences were common: Things like fire drills, school-nurse visits, tests and report cards were just a few.
We did the usual course curriculum (the Three R’s) and also spent quality time doing drawings and papier-mâché. I recall especially enjoying story time when Miss Roberts would read a story to us (both to acquaint us with books and reading and to calm us down after a hyperactive time on the playground after lunch). Recess and playground time were always a welcomed punctuation to the day. Friendships were forged during this initial step into the academic world that continue to this day. Sadly, I see many familiar faces from this class who have passed away and many who have faded from memory, separated by time and/or distance.
Kingsburg has always been blessed with excellent schools and wonderful teachers and administrators. As I look back on my years going through the city’s school system (Washington K-2, Lincoln 3-5, Roosevelt 6-8 and Kingsburg High), I feel grateful for this solid academic foundation afforded by our local schools.
I undoubtedly did not realize it at the time, but this first-grade class was my first tentative step on this life-long learning journey. And as I look in the rearview mirror, I am glad that I can have such good and fond memories. Thank you, Miss Roberts and Mr. Thayer, you made a huge impact upon my life.
Jim Rudholm: I sent my kindergarten photo taken at Lincoln Park, Class of 1947. We moved to Kingsburg shortly after I started first grade at Garfield and my Kingsburg photos start with 2nd grade.
The three friends I remember are Dick Bennet, son of Dr. Bennet, MD., who is in the front row, third from left; Bill Chandler, farmer in Selma, in the front row, far right; and Melvin Peistrup (spelling?), in the back row, second from left). I am third from left in the back row, next to Melvin. I also found the graduation document.
His teacher, Blanche White, wrote on June 5, 1947, that Rudholm had been “a very good little boy” and that whenever he tired of working hard, “he must think of the motto of kindergarten: ‘If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.’”
Shannon Guss: (In her class picture, she is in the second from the top row and second from the left.) I remember making life-size cutouts of ourselves and putting them at our desks for open house. I don’t remember much since we are talking 40 years ago, but Mrs. Troisi was my first-grade teacher and she taught both my younger brothers. I love having grown up in a small town where you could go to school with the same people from preschool to senior in high school.
Selma reader Maxine Clark shares memories of her childhood in the “Remember” series. Submit your recollections and photos of yesteryear for the “Remember” series by emailing: editor@selmaenterprise.com. Word limit: 350.