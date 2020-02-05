Remember: First grade

In first grade, our class learned about cotton and Eli Whitney’s cotton gin. Cotton branches were brought to our room so we could see what cotton looked like in the field. We picked some and removed the seeds with a special cotton comb.

Then we packed the cotton into “box cars” to take to market where it would be made into cotton balls, Q-tips, fabric and other things.

The box cars were cheese boxes that had sliding lids. The cheese boxes turned on their sides became box cars. The students painted the boxes and nailed a set of wheels on each end of the box. Maybe the train engine was a box painted to look like an engine (I don’t remember). We brought our own cheese boxes to school. The cheese boxes were hooked together with a kind of hook and eye.

We might have had a small, hand-cranked cotton gin in our room. We did see how cotton seeds were removed by machine. The machine saved a lot of time, so more farmers grew cotton. Cotton growers found many new ways to use cotton.

Our excellent teacher also taught us to not look up every time the classroom door opened. She praised us for keeping our eyes on our work.