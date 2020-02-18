Remember: Fire hydrant fun

SELMA – One summer day in the ‘30s, firemen came to our corner, blocked off one block of Missouri Avenue, and turned on the fire plug water full force. The firemen said that the water in the pipes needed to be changed.

Children came from a block or two away to play in the water. We splashed and chased each other. Donny stood with his back to the fire plug, enjoying every minute of it … until …

Chuck had a cushion on his sidewalk car. He wanted to see how far it would go if he put it at the top of the shooting water,

“Wait, Chuck!” we yelled. Wait for Donny to get out of the way!”

“Donny, Move! Just for a minute!”

“No! I got here first!”

“Splash!!” Donny sat down in the water.

The cushion had hit the back of Donny’s knees.

Donny thought Bob had pushed him down. Donny chased Bob all over the street, and went home crying, otherwise we had fun.

Selma reader Maxine Clark shares memories of her childhood in the “Remember” series. Submit your recollections and photos of yesteryear for the “Remember” series by emailing: editor@selmaenterprise.com. Word limit: 350.

