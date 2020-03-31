Remember: Door-to-door salesmen

SELMA – Many salesmen knocked on our door. I don’t know if they made a living at door-to-door sales. Times were hard. People could not afford even what they needed. My mother and grandmother ordered regularly from two salesmen - when they had the money.

The Watkins man was one of the salesmen who came to our house. The Watkins products they usually bought were laundry soap (worshin’ powder), liniment (for Grandma’s rheumatism), salve, menthol camphor, vanilla and more.

The Watkins man was tall and had to bend a little to duck under the door frame. He was invited to the kitchen, and set his products on the table. Our soap sat on top of the built-in icebox. Mama checked to see if she needed to order more. Grandma made sure she had enough liniment to last until the Watkins man came again.

The Fuller Brush man was the other regular salesman. He spread his products on the dining room table: Hair brushes, back scratchers, brushes for scrubbing floors and brushes for other jobs around the house. Mama didn’t order every time he came, but products were available.