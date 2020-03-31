Remember: Door-to-door salesmen

SELMA – Many salesmen knocked on our door. I don’t know if they made a living at door-to-door sales. Times were hard. People could not afford even what they needed. My mother and grandmother ordered regularly from two salesmen - when they had the money.
The Watkins man was one of the salesmen who came to our house. The Watkins products they usually bought were laundry soap (worshin’ powder), liniment (for Grandma’s rheumatism), salve, menthol camphor, vanilla and more.
The Watkins man was tall and had to bend a little to duck under the door frame. He was invited to the kitchen, and set his products on the table. Our soap sat on top of the built-in icebox. Mama checked to see if she needed to order more. Grandma made sure she had enough liniment to last until the Watkins man came again.
You have free articles remaining.
The Fuller Brush man was the other regular salesman. He spread his products on the dining room table: Hair brushes, back scratchers, brushes for scrubbing floors and brushes for other jobs around the house. Mama didn’t order every time he came, but products were available.
Salesmen came to our door often with vacuum cleaners, scissors, magazines, dishes and whatever. When my oldest brother Ted was about four or five, he was caught with arms raised, platter in hands, ready to throw the platter on the floor to see if it would break. The man said the dishes were unbreakable. I still have that platter. Mama always let sales people know that God loved them. Sometimes she prayed with them.
Then there was the Helmsman who sold bread and other baked goodies, and the Good Humor man who sold ice cream. A milk nickel cost a nickel - that was a vanilla ice-cream bar covered with chocolate and nuts. The vegetable man sold fresh vegetables from his garden. There were scales hanging from the framework of his truck bed. As he drove down the street, the scales clanked.
That was part of our world in a small community in West Los Angeles in the 1930’s.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!