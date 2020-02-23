Registration opens for CSU Arts program

FRESNO – Registration is now open for the CSU Summer Arts program at California State University, Fresno. More than 400 students are expected to immerse themselves in their crafts this summer and then showcase their talents in music, theatre, dance, media, creative writing and visual art and design in a public arts festival.
Classes are June 29 through Aug. 17. The performance festival is June 29 to July 25 at Fresno State. Tickets will be available online in early June 2020. See details at http://bit.ly/2Pj8jYd.
The CSU Summer Arts program includes multiple international courses each summer. For 2020, they’ll offer courses in Germany, Italy and Spain.
“What’s unique about this program is that it is open to everyone, not just college students,” CSU Summer Arts Assistant Director Joanne Sharp said. “High school students 16 years and older as well as senior citizens are welcomed to apply. Students from community colleges, UC campuses and private colleges are all welcome. Many of our students are even graduate students, or post-graduation and working professionals who come for the intensive instruction we provide. This is truly a one-of-a-kind experience and we want to encourage anyone who is interested to apply, to do so.”
Students admitted to the CSU Summer Arts program can earn up to six units of transferable credit and scholarships are available. The criteria for each of the courses varies, as well as application deadlines.
Students accepted into the program are provided on-campus housing as they work side-by-side with world-renowned guest artists for two or more weeks during the summer.
For details, go online to www.csusummerarts.org.