Registration opens for CSU Arts program

FRESNO – Registration is now open for the CSU Summer Arts program at California State University, Fresno. More than 400 students are expected to immerse themselves in their crafts this summer and then showcase their talents in music, theatre, dance, media, creative writing and visual art and design in a public arts festival.

“What’s unique about this program is that it is open to everyone, not just college students,” CSU Summer Arts Assistant Director Joanne Sharp said. “High school students 16 years and older as well as senior citizens are welcomed to apply. Students from community colleges, UC campuses and private colleges are all welcome. Many of our students are even graduate students, or post-graduation and working professionals who come for the intensive instruction we provide. This is truly a one-of-a-kind experience and we want to encourage anyone who is interested to apply, to do so.”