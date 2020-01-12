{{featured_button_text}}
Reagan: November 2019 SOM

Reagan Elementary School has named its Students of the Month for November 2019. 

 Contributed

KINGSBURG – Reagan Elementary School has named its Students of the Month for November 2019. Here, they are shown with their Principal Amy Winchell and Learning Director Kerry Pickrell.

The students are, in front from left to right, Isabella Rodriguez, Yimeng Liu, Hunter Hays, Cesar Alejo Garcia, Julianna Cortez, Chanel Densley, Ingrid Salazar, Rene Lopez and David Caleb Vargas-Gomez.

In the back row are, from left to right, Director Pickrell, Jace Alvarez, Gino Garcia, Peyton Swiney, Emmanuel Gutierrez, Jason Hanzak, Philip Hernandez, Gracie Torres, Kylie-Marie Kitauchi, Asher Bartel, Emma Murguia, Evelyn Cruz Jaramillo and Principal Winchell.

