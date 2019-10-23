KINGSBURG – The September 2019 Students of the Month have been named by Reagan Elementary School.
They are pictured here with their Principal Amy Winchell and Learning Director Kerry Pickrell, in the back row.
This month’s students are, in front, from left to right, Ethan Roberts, Ivanna Bastida, Sophia Grilione, Caitlyn Essegian and Jacqueline Crisosto. In the middle row are Jazmine Roberts, Landon Manley, Thaden Zarate, Aneha Mohan, Maria Camarillo-Gutierrez, Kennedi Warren, Naomi Rangel Ordonez, Brooklyn Paul and Marlee Hard.
In the top row are Adam Calhoun, Edward Rodriguez, Ethan Deaver, Stephanie Nunez, Director Pickrell, Principal Winchell, Faith Flynn, Makaylah Villanueva and Drew Lunde.
