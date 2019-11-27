{{featured_button_text}}
Reagan: SOM

Reagan Elementary has named their October 2019 Students of the Month.

 Courtesy of: Reagan Elementary

KINGSBURG – Reagan Elementary Students of the Month for October 2019 have been named. They are pictured here with their Principal Amy Winchell and Learning Director Kerry Pickrell.

In front is Justin Englebright, Anthony Sandoval, Khloe Furlong, Sofia Morones, Kaylie Palm, Ava Flores, Zachary Amaral, Isaiah Neal and Hailey Schaeffer.

In the back row is Pickrell, Jorge Quiroz Saucedo, Makendra Martinez, Presley Patterson, Nathan Larios Sanchez, Johnny Rivera, Kate Guerrero, Emily Nichols, Destiny Garcia, Sadie Badger, Lyla Glover, Madelyn Essegian, Aiden Fuentes and Principal Winchell.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

