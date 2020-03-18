Reagan names Students of the Month

KINGSBURG – Reagan Elementary in Kingsburg has named its February 2020 Students of the Month.
They are, from left to right, in front, Khloe Orosco, Manreet Kalkat, Francisco Ramirez, Daisy Velazco Benitez, Irtifa Alaujari, Karen Vargas, Sophia Dominguez, Juan Diego Hernandez and Abigail Ribeiro.
In the back row, standing, are Kolby Praster, Learning Director Kerry Pickrell, Saul Gutierrez, Natalie Emmersen, Mauricio Torres Ramos, Serj Valenzuela, Aubrey Turmon, Jensen Hirschkorn, Caleb Johnson, Madeline Dix, Troy Gutierrez, Alexandria Edwards, Principal Amy Winchell, Nicholas Brett and Maverick Morisson.
