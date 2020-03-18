You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Reagan names Students of the Month
0 comments

Reagan names Students of the Month

{{featured_button_text}}
Reagan: February Students

Reagan Elementary in Kingsburg has named its February 2020 Students of the Month.

 Laura Brown

KINGSBURG – Reagan Elementary in Kingsburg has named its February 2020 Students of the Month.

They are, from left to right, in front, Khloe Orosco, Manreet Kalkat, Francisco Ramirez, Daisy Velazco Benitez, Irtifa Alaujari, Karen Vargas, Sophia Dominguez, Juan Diego Hernandez and Abigail Ribeiro.

In the back row, standing, are Kolby Praster, Learning Director Kerry Pickrell, Saul Gutierrez, Natalie Emmersen, Mauricio Torres Ramos, Serj Valenzuela, Aubrey Turmon, Jensen Hirschkorn, Caleb Johnson, Madeline Dix, Troy Gutierrez, Alexandria Edwards, Principal Amy Winchell, Nicholas Brett and Maverick Morisson.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kingsburg closes City Hall
Community

Kingsburg closes City Hall

  • Updated

KINGSBURG - Based upon recommendations from the CDC regarding social distancing relative to COVID-19, City Hall, at 1401 Draper St. will be cl…

Selma K9 officer gets vest
Community

Selma K9 officer gets vest

SELMA – Selma Police K9 Officer Pasco was the recent recipient of a protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organizati…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News