Reagan names December Students

KINGSBURG – Reagan Elementary has named its Students of the Month for December 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
They are, in front from left to right, Khloe Chandler, Clyrisa Mendez, Brian Garcia Hernandez, Tanner Neves, Riley Cogburn, Carli Burkhalter, Ethan Chagoya, Eli Alvarado and Emma Watson.
In the back row, with their Principal Amy Winchell and Learning Director Kerry Pickrell, are Bryer Glover, Amelia Rios, Balta Aguirre, Isaac Navarro, Meadow Hollis, Hailey Tapia, Lola Leonardo, Rhyder Workentine, Fernando Garcia Tafoya, Alyssa Shamp, Marissa Plascencia and Jasmyn Gomez.