{{featured_button_text}}
Reagan: SOM April

The April Students of the Month have been named for Reagan Elementary.

 Contributed

KINGSBURG – Reagan Elementary School has named its Students of the Month for April 2019. They are shown here with their Principal Amy Winchell, from left to right, in the front row are Landon Manley, Jason Lopez Platon, Grace Mettee, Ilmar Cabrera, Chanel Densley, Kaitlyn Sanchez, Brielle Benslay and Emily Alonzo Alcantar.

In the middle row are Drake Drummond, Alyssa Shamp, Caleb (CJ) Simmons, Delia Mendoza Orozco, Kate Guerrero, Mia Hernandez, Asher Bartel, Sarah Dominguez and Ashni Purewal.

In back are Principal Winchell, Gracie Davis, Scarlett Andino, Laurence (Larry) Casaletto, Jasleen Gill, Madison Marquis, Dennis Fan and Isaac Lopez.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments