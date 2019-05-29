KINGSBURG – Reagan Elementary School has named its Students of the Month for April 2019. They are shown here with their Principal Amy Winchell, from left to right, in the front row are Landon Manley, Jason Lopez Platon, Grace Mettee, Ilmar Cabrera, Chanel Densley, Kaitlyn Sanchez, Brielle Benslay and Emily Alonzo Alcantar.
In the middle row are Drake Drummond, Alyssa Shamp, Caleb (CJ) Simmons, Delia Mendoza Orozco, Kate Guerrero, Mia Hernandez, Asher Bartel, Sarah Dominguez and Ashni Purewal.
In back are Principal Winchell, Gracie Davis, Scarlett Andino, Laurence (Larry) Casaletto, Jasleen Gill, Madison Marquis, Dennis Fan and Isaac Lopez.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.