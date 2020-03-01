Reagan drama performs ‘Frozen, Jr.’

Irigoyen has been in the school’s plays for three years now, having played James in the “James and the Giant Peach,” and the caterpillar in “Alice in Wonderland.”

She says “Frozen” is a fun show that lets them all take a new characters and personalities in the musical.

Comparing her character to Elsa who is more “bossy, serious and focused,” she describes Anna as “a little bit silly and happy and immature. In the end, we become best buddies. In the beginning, we weren’t being trusting of each other. Elsa wasn’t telling me that she had superpowers. In the end, we come together and forgive each other for all that happened.”

If audience members are really big fans of they show, and have outfits like the characters, it’s ok to dress up. Even parents may get into the act if they’d like. “They’re more than welcomed to,” Cornett said.

Irigoyen said any butterflies that may arise will likely disappear once they get on stage. She’s so looking forward to their performance, she’d even like to watch it herself. The drama students will get to watch a video of the production afterwards.

“There’s a lot of dancing. I think it’s going to turn out really good. Even I want to see it!”

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.