Reagan drama performs ‘Frozen, Jr.’

KINGSBURG – If you’ve been stuck in a blizzard since 2013 and still haven’t seen Disney’s “Frozen” yet, you’ll a get a chance with Reagan Elementary’s spring production of “Frozen, Jr.”
The musical is based on the Disney film released in 2013 with Frozen 2 having just come out in November 2019.
The original show tells the story of a fearless princess, Anna (played by sixth-grader Ava Irigoyen), who sets off on a journey alongside a rugged iceman, his loyal reindeer, and a naive snowman to find her estranged sister, Elsa (played by sixth-grader Kate Guerrero). Elsa’s icy powers have inadvertently trapped their kingdom in eternal winter.
Reagan’s musical starts at 6:30 p.m. March 19, 20 and 22 and will be shown in the school’s multipurpose room, 1180 Diane Ave. A March 21 show starts at 6:30 p.m. and includes a dinner. The March 22 show includes dessert and starts at 2:30 p.m. Those require pre-sale tickets. To purchase, call the school office at 897-6986.
Directing is Jeanine Cornett and the assistant director is Kristal Johnston. India Sigle and Jason Hamada are assisting with music and acting.
“‘Frozen’ is a story that shows us that love can come in many different forms,” Cornett said. “‘Frozen is a story about loving one another and being there for each other. The story is also about loving yourself, letting go of what other people think you should be and finding your true self.”
Irigoyen has been in the school’s plays for three years now, having played James in the “James and the Giant Peach,” and the caterpillar in “Alice in Wonderland.”
She says “Frozen” is a fun show that lets them all take a new characters and personalities in the musical.
Comparing her character to Elsa who is more “bossy, serious and focused,” she describes Anna as “a little bit silly and happy and immature. In the end, we become best buddies. In the beginning, we weren’t being trusting of each other. Elsa wasn’t telling me that she had superpowers. In the end, we come together and forgive each other for all that happened.”
If audience members are really big fans of they show, and have outfits like the characters, it’s ok to dress up. Even parents may get into the act if they’d like. “They’re more than welcomed to,” Cornett said.
Irigoyen said any butterflies that may arise will likely disappear once they get on stage. She’s so looking forward to their performance, she’d even like to watch it herself. The drama students will get to watch a video of the production afterwards.
“There’s a lot of dancing. I think it’s going to turn out really good. Even I want to see it!”
