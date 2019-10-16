{{featured_button_text}}

FRESNO – Another Big Fresno Fair season was enjoyed from Oct. 2-14 with a theme of ‘Sierra to the Sea’ this year. We asked readers to share some of their Fresno Fair experiences and memories with us. Here’s what readers shared:

Kingsburg High ag teacher Brian Donovan congratulated Kingsburg High’s FFA swine competitors and sent in a photo taken by Albert Rosalas.

“Congrats to this year’s Swine Exhibitors, Taylor Trigueiro who took 1st place in Junior/Senior/Graduate Showmanship and Pearl Vargas who took 7th in Junior/Senior/Graduate Showmanship. Congratulations to Ally Johnson, LeAnn Hinojosa and Kendra Hodges for making the final round of your respective divisions!” Donovan said.

Tad and Valerie Scott and their son, Mason, 14 months, of Kingsburg, said they enjoyed the lights of the Ferris wheel, watching the pig races and last but not least, the food. “The best part of the fair for us was the food, always the food! We had corn dogs, the brick of fries, Fresno tacos (Mason’s favorite!) and chili cheese fries. But we also enjoyed sharing the lights of the rides with Mason. He was in awe!”

Kristi Warren shared results of her daughter’s efforts in 4-H: “Kennedi Warren of the Kingsburg 4-H placed first in Lads and Ladies Lead. She also had the Reserve Champion 4-H Suffolk lamb.”

