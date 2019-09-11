SELMA – The non-profit Selma Cancer Support is hosting the Selma Musical Festival as its annual fundraiser. The event features Ramon Ayala, Los Tiranos Del Norte and Los Bravos Del Norte.
Selma’s Cancer Support helps local cancer patients as they go through cancer treatment and typically cannot work. They aid families by making house payments, utility payments, provide gas cards for trips back and forth to treatment and help cover the costs of insurance co-pays.
You have free articles remaining.
The event is 2-11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 at Pioneer Village, 1880 Art Gonzales Pkwy. Tickets are $40 and are available at the Selma Chamber of Commerce, Trujillo’s Tax Service, Jocy’s Restaurant, Bill Tucker Real Estate, Selma Cancer Support, or Ticketon.com/A2DE3. For details, call 891-7591.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.