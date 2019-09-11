{{featured_button_text}}
Ramon Ayala: Selma Cancer Support

Ramon Ayala is one of the featured artists performing at the Sept. 29 Selma Music Festival at Pioneer Village.

SELMA – The non-profit Selma Cancer Support is hosting the Selma Musical Festival as its annual fundraiser. The event features Ramon Ayala, Los Tiranos Del Norte and Los Bravos Del Norte.

Selma’s Cancer Support helps local cancer patients as they go through cancer treatment and typically cannot work. They aid families by making house payments, utility payments, provide gas cards for trips back and forth to treatment and help cover the costs of insurance co-pays.

The event is 2-11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 at Pioneer Village, 1880 Art Gonzales Pkwy. Tickets are $40 and are available at the Selma Chamber of Commerce, Trujillo’s Tax Service, Jocy’s Restaurant, Bill Tucker Real Estate, Selma Cancer Support, or Ticketon.com/A2DE3. For details, call 891-7591.

