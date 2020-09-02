Raisin Capital of the World: Shop local, shop Selma

One of the things the Selma District Chamber of Commerce has tried to do since the onset of COVID-19 has been to help keep the Community aware of those businesses that are still open and providing service.
It is important that we, as residents who live and work in Selma, remember the importance of supporting our Local/Selma businesses. There are far reaching advantages to deciding to Shop Local/Shop Selma. By supporting local businesses, you are supporting the local economy. The U. S. Small Business Association and the U.S. Department of Labor have compiled a list of positive impacts that small/local business have on the economy of a local community.
WHY SHOP LOCAL:
- Local businesses are more likely to use other local business such as banks, repair shops, hardware stores and service providers.
- If you spend $100 at a local business, restaurant, retail store etc., about $60 will stay and support the local community. Local businesses recycle a large share of their income back into the community.
- Local businesses are usually owned and/ or operated by our neighbors. They are part of the community and want to support the community. They care about Selma and are concerned about Selma’s success.
- Local businesses support and donate to local non-profits, organizations and local clubs. The businesses of Selma go way beyond in donating back to the community. The non-profits in Selma appreciate the support from our local businesses.
- Local businesses employ and create jobs for the local community of Selma. Most of us see our friends or neighbors at many of our local stores working to serve us.
- Shopping local also means you can have quality service-if you have a local owner/manager from the community, if you have a problem, it can usually be corrected quickly.
There are plenty of ways we all can support the local economy of Selma:
- Try the menu at a local restaurant for lunch or dinner-remember during this time, they have a great take out service and some have outside dinning.
- Remember to buy your birthday, anniversary and Holiday gifts at a local shop-jewelry, clothing, flower, craft and many more.
- Join a local gym.
- Visit a local nursery or hardware store for your gardening and lawn needs.
- Get your car serviced at a local mechanic.
So the next time you need to go grocery shopping or need do a little shopping, go to a local business and do your shopping. By the way- thank them for being a part of the Selma Community!
Bob Allen is the Executive Director of the Selma Chamber of Commerce.
