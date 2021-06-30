Fourth of July celebrations were major events in Selma. There were Independence Day Parades, where riders represented each state in the Union and one rider represented Uncle Sam.
The entries were elaborate, representing part of America’s History. We know that parades were held in 1890 where the streets of Selma were dirt and few businesses to 1905 where the parade passed down High Street, which was then an increasingly important business block. A Program from 1890 listed; Salute of 48 Guns at Sunrise and Grand Parade at 10 a.m. After the parade, there was music by the Brass Band, a prayer given by Rev. I.D. Wood, addresses given by many dignitaries. At 1:30 p.m., they started their match game of baseball followed at 3:30 with a game of Lawn Tennis (anybody know what we call that today?)
In addition, at 5 p.m., they held races for all different categories, including sack and wheelbarrow races. The celebration concluded with a Grand Ball at the Opera House at 8:30 p.m.
CHAMBER NEWS; Reminder-Selma will hold their Independence Day Celebration at the Selma High School Staley Stadium, Saturday July 3, 2021. The American Legion Post 12, Selma District Chamber of Commerce, City of Selma and the Selma Unified School District sponsor the event. Contributors to the event include Sal’s Mexican Restaurant, California Water Service, Waste Management, New Hope Family Church, Selma Freeway Lanes, Les Schwab Tire Center, Martins Jewelers, Rosalinda’s Fine Mexican Cuisine, Valverde Tile Co. and the Selma Police Officers Association. Please join us as we celebrate together as family and friends as we honor celebrate the Birthday of this country!
The Selma District Chamber of Commerce wishes to thank Randy McFarland for preserving the History of Selma in his “Biography of a California Community’s First 100 Years.”
