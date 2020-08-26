Raisin Capital of the World: 2020 has been an interesting year for Selma

This has been such an interesting year. We never thought we would see an event that would change the world so drastically.
As I look at my 2020 calendar, starting in March, I see CANCELLED on every day making those things that made Selma what it had always been-mixers, ribbon cuttings, workshops, banquets, the Movies in the Park, the Raisin Festival and July 3rd gone.
Financially for all of us it has been a difficult balancing act to keep our businesses and organizations functioning. As I look back on the last five months, I find myself thankful and proud that I am a part of Selma. I see the HEROES that remind us all about what life is about. These HEROES have stepped up to support the Selma Community in a variety of ways. They have opened their hearts to serve those that need that extra hand during this time.
We need to start by being THANKFUL for the essential workers who keep our food stores, Fire Department, the Police Department and all school personal for providing continuous service. We are THANKFUL for those who work in our Hospital, Clinics and Senior Health Care Facilities, who continued to provide needed care for those with health issues. We are THANKFUL for the many organizations. Businesses and individuals that saw the need and stepped to the front to assist. I am personally THANKFUL for; the American Legion Post 12 for supporting our Senior Lunch program as well as providing help to Selma families, THANKFUL for; Selma Cares as they continued to support families that found themselves without jobs, THANKFUL for; Selma Com. who daily provided for the needs of the community and for the homeless, THANKFUL for; the Kiwanis Club of Greater Selma and a Group from Visalia that made over 300 masks for residents and staff at Bethel Village, THANKFUL for; the women of the Selma First Baptist Church for making masks for the Adventist Hospital of Selma, THANKFUL for the Heroes that provided support to the Selma Second Chance Animal Shelter of supplies and food, THANKFUL for; the Selma Business Alliance and SEVA for organizing and handing out food to the Selma Community, THANKFUL for Selma Cancer Support for organizing a parade in honor of eight year old Axel Santos, a cancer patient, on his final treatment and adding some cheer for the day. THANKFUL for; Central Valley Lioness/Lions Club, Selma Rotary Club and Knights of Columbus for providing financial support to help with food and meals, THANKFUL for; St Joseph’s Catholic Church for providing food on a regular basis to the Community. I am also THANKFUL for many more HEROES out there that I do not even know about that have assisted during this time.
Therefore, you see, Selma continues to be the home of HEROES, those who go beyond the call of duty and step up to the plate to do all the things necessary to make Selma a HEROES COMMUNITY.
Bob Allen is the Executive Director of the Selma Chamber of Commerce.
