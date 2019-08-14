{{featured_button_text}}
Rafer Johnson: Boot camp

Middle school students in Kingsburg attended boot camp at Rafer Johnson Junior High to prepare for the first day of school which is Aug. 14.

 Contributed

KINGSBURG – Incoming seventh graders were prepped for their first day of classes at Rafer Johnson Junior High with a boot camp on Aug. 7. Their first day of classes is Aug. 14.

The first day of classes at Kingsburg Joint Union High School District schools is Aug. 19.

The RJJH orientation day was held so new students “get information on what life is like here at Rafer Johnson Jr. High School,” their school newsletter, RJJH Olympian News states. “We are looking forward to a terrific school year together.”

Drivers and parents are asked to be aware of the parking cones along Stroud Avenue that are in place to help traffic flow more efficiently in front of the school.

See the school newsletter online at http://bit.ly/2Tu7ay5.

The District’s 2019-2020 calendar is at http://bit.ly/2YAcQMs.

Some upcoming dates for Rafer Johnson include:

  • Aug. 14: Back to school night at 5:30 p.m.
  • Aug. 15: Fall sports packets available.
  • Aug. 15: Chamber Choir parent meeting at 6:30 p.m.
  • Aug. 19: Choir fundraiser begins
  • Aug. 19: Fall sports tryouts
  • Aug. 20: Bus evacuation drill
  • Aug. 20: Tennis and cross country meetings
  • Aug. 28: First flex day. Release at 1:30 p.m.
  • Aug. 28: Volleyball at El Monte at 3:30 p.m.

