Rafer Johnson 8th graders ready for the future

KINGSBURG – Rafer Johnson Junior High’s promoting eighth-graders say even though the world, and the end of the middle school year, has been turned upside down, at least they’ve been able to pull through with support from throughout the community and from each other. Now, they are ready to take on high school with a new respect for what is truly important in life.
Kingsburg Elementary Charter School District Superintendent Wes Sever kicked off the virtual ceremony that was filmed ahead of time and aired on YouTube.
“We are disappointed that we can’t celebrate in a traditional manner,” Sever said. “So let this day be a day of celebration, wherever you may be.”
Reminding students to show thankfulness to all those who’ve supported them in and out of the school setting, he then turned their attention to their futures.
“I’m confident that this class will distinguish themselves in many ways. You won’t be the class that was defeated by a world pandemic. You’ll be an eighth-grade class that faces the future with clarity, optimism and renewed resolve to accomplish and overcome the challenge of the world. Congratulations to the eighth-grade students.”
Student speaker Mikayla Rosales was inspired by Stephen Colbert’s sentiment that that life is an improvisation.
“You have no idea what’s going to happen next and you’re mostly making things up as you go along,” she said quoting the TV show host and writer. “This quote really spoke to me because when we started off our eighth-grade year, little did we know that we were going into quarantine because of a global pandemic.”
While no one could have predicted the pandemic’s effects, students had many facets of support from RJJH’s administrators, staff, parents and community, she said. Rosales said she’d treasure her own experiences with MESA and now looks forward to even more opportunities in high school.
“I got to compete at Fresno State multiple times. I went on an amazing Catalina trip to learn more about marine biology. It was a chance to incorporate learning and having water fun in the water or at the beach. Looking back at these memories makes me wonder what the future holds for us.”
Principal Bob Rodriguez went on to recognize the 28 valedictorians in this year’s class. These students maintained a 4.0 grade point average during the entire time they were students at RJJH.
“This is a great accomplishment,” Rodriguez said.
Valedictorians included: Asia Allen, Emily Ayala Gonzalez, Jocelyn Borrayo, Bryson Brandon, Kelcey Brett, Madison Bella DeGidio, Samuel Farley, Noah Gutierrez, Houston Hirschkorn, Brittyn K. Jennings, Jaylynn J. Jiang, Addison Murguia , Kristen Adelina Pacheco, Kaylee Pallares, Nicholas Palm, Piper Protzmann, Judith Rivera, Alexandra Rodriguez, Mikayla Grace Rosales, Samantha Stellpflug, Zachery Tackett, Rachelle Ureno, Bodhi Verners, Wyatt Walls, Paige Wedehase, Madelyn Eva Wiest, Brynlee McKenna Woods and Camille Zavala
Also recognized during the ceremony were students involved as AVID Exemplars, California Junior Scholarship Federation members, MESA Outstanding Achievement students, National Junior Honor Art Society, TRI-M’s music honor students and the recipients of the Daughters of the American Revolution award Emily Ayala Gonzalez and most improved students, Josue Serrano and Estella Carrillo.
The school staff sent a group message, which was filmed individually but merged for the video. Collectively, yet apart, they said, “When you stepped on this campus as a bright and cheerful seventh grader, we asked you to be the best you can be. And throughout your time at Rafer Johnson Junior High, we continued to ask you to be the best you can be. When you stepped on to this campus for the first time, almost two years ago, you never could have imagined your eighth-grade year ending in this distance learning fashion.
“While we understand the heartbreak that’s come from the cancellation of so many highly anticipated events, we also understand the lessons and the resiliency this community has shown us. Over the past several weeks, we’ve seen students who defeated the odds, and learned many things without the full in-person support of their teachers.
“We’ve seen parents step into the role of teachers and helped students learn what they needed to learn. We have seen students do great things for their community like making masks and leaving encouraging chalk messages. We have truly seen our entire community step up and do whatever it takes to support each other in and out school.
“May we go forth from this period remembering to take the time to check in on others. Take the time to unplug from an overbooked life and most importantly, no longer take the time we have together for granted. Go forward in life continuing to be the best that you can be. We wish more than anything that we could be physically together tonight in celebration of you completing your journey as students at Kingsburg Elementary Charter School District.
“It is our sincere hope that you do not leave and forget us altogether. Come back next year and visit because if there’s one thing we know about RJJH teachers it’s that no matter what the future holds, we’re ready to do whatever it takes to help you succeed and we’re proud of you.”
Student speaker Camille Zavala added that while the pandemic may have shaken their foundation, but as they’ve endured it, they’ve come through with renewed resolve.
“The Class of 2020 will have an unmatchable strength, bravery, kindness and determination. We’re moving on to high school undaunted,” Zavala said. “[We’re] able to adapt to new and different ways of learning, quickly and efficiently which will continuously benefit us throughout our lives. We will stand up for what we believe in and fall for nothing. We’ve seen first-hand the trials and tribulations of life and what a little kindness can do to make everything a lot better.”
Principal Rodriguez reflected on how as of March 13, life as everyone knew came to a halt.
“Up until then, going to school was kind of automatic.” Since then, education shifted dramatically to distance learning to prevent COVID’s spread.
“And while we offered and provided guidance, [parents] really took up the mantle and continued the education of your students. For that, we want to say ‘thank you.’”
And while it felt strange to miss out on the end-of-year activities celebrating the students’ accomplishments and the traditional ceremony on the field of Kingsburg High Bowl, Rodriguez said the students and families could be proud of their ability to adapt during the crisis.
“This resiliency that you have learned is going to help you as you continue on in your academic journey, and the rest of your life. Winners never quit and you’re all winners. So I know that while this is difficult, you’re going to emerge from this even stronger, not just as a student but as a person. Past generations haven’t had to deal with school closures. You guys have. It’s what we do with this, that’s going to make the difference.”
Student Kristen Adelina Pacheco concluded the virtual ceremony on an upbeat note.
“We’ve been through so much, but we’ve done it together. These hard times have made us stronger and more appreciative of our teachers, families and most importantly, our fellow classmates,” Pacheco said.
Between their teachers, staff and families, Pacheco said the Olympians now have the courage and tools to transition successfully on to high school.
“If we can face a pandemic, we can surely face high school together. We incoming freshman have each other’s backs. Thank you Rafer Johnson for the amazing memories and the wonderful friendships. Congrats to the promoting Class of 2020. You did it! You passed junior high, so let’s keep a positive attitude and always remember to be the best that you can be.”
After Principal Rodriguez presented the future Class of 2024 to Kingsburg High administrators, Rafer Johnson himself greeted the eighth-graders.
“Congratulations on your graduation. And always be the best that you can be.”
The Rafer Johnson Junior High Class of 2020 includes:
Cole Adams
Jeanette Aguilar Gonzalez
Nathaniel Aguilera
Ayden Aja
Ayat Ahmed Alaujari
Nama Alawgari
Asia Allen
Gerardo Alvarado
Kathryn LeeAnn Ananian
Laura Angel
Matthew Angel
Damian Aragon
Alejandra Arellano
Araceli Ayala Castellanos
Emily Ayala Gonzalez
Mia Azevedo
Alex Barajas
Dalton Barnes
Edye Bejarano Aguilar
Davina Benavides
Lauren Kathryn Berry
Novalee Betancourt
Annika Kerstin Bishop
Brianna Bittner
Jocelyn Borrayo
Wyatt Boyd
Bryson Brandon
Yessenia Bravo Sierra
Kelcey Brett
Landon Brewer
Kenny Brookman
Jesus Cabrera
Jacob Caglia
Isabela Caldera
Jayce Caldwell
Valeria Camacho Chavez
Samantha Cano
Joaquin Carranza
Estella Carrillo
Dyani Jaylene Castellanos
Juan Castellanos
Dianna Castellanos Cruz
Scarlet Castillo
Felicity Castro
Damian Cerna
Daniel Chaidez
Jordan Chaidez
Derrick Chan
Lilliana Cordova
Nesmary Cota
Andy Crass
Jaime Crisosto Mares
Rebekah Crites
Leila Dablan
Max DeBaets
Maddie Bella DeGidio
Katyaa M. DeLaCruz
Brennan DeLong
Natalee DelosSantos
Cayla Diaz
Bryce Ellberg
Gavin Enns
Frankie Espinoza
Hector Estrada
Samuel Farley
Ramiro Fernandez Robles
Forrest Finley
Benjamin Flores
Edgar Flores
Harley Furlong
Alexis Gagnon
Denis Gagnon
Aaliyah Galvan
Tatianna Galvan-Mikell
Andrew Garcia
Felicity Garcia
Kaylie Garcia
Anthony Garcia Gonzalez
Nicole Gaytan
Gunner Geringer
Chris Goldie
Angelina Gomez
Christopher Gonzales
Cindy Gonzalez
Jocelyn Gonzalez
Kayle Gonzalez
Vannalie Gonzalez
Kayla Guiba
Monique Murie Gutierrez
Noah Gutierrez
Michael Hadley
Ethan James Harrison
Grant He
Alonso Hernandez
Anneliese Hernandez
Esmeralda Lizbeth Hernandez
Anthony Hernandez Pacheco
Isaiah Herrera
Lucas Herrera
Dylan Hill
Holden Hirschkorn
Houston Hirschkorn
Joshua Hurtado
Lileah Hurtado
Brittyn K. Jennings
Jaylynn J. Jiang
Valeria Jimenez
Eric Johnson
Brady Jones
Rylee Michelle Jones
Aishman Kaur
Kloe Keever
Kash Kirk
Burgandie Kroeker
Shealynn Lee
Angela Lopez
Jerry Lopez
Joanny Lopez
Noah Lopez
Rico Lopez
Evelyn Maldonado Ceballos
Jonathan Manzanales
Mariesala Maravillo
Gabriel Martinez
Genesis Martinez
Jose Martinez
Logan McGowan
Lexi McLain
Dylan McNulty
Melody Medina Cuevas
Cali Mendez
Damian Emiliano Mendoza
Yonani Miranda-Peralta
Mariah Mojarro
Ty Molina
Mia Rose Mora
Julia Moreno
Addison Murguia
Aaliyah Murrieta Trujillo
Sharlyn Murrieta Trujillo
Jonathan Richard Mynderup
Melissa Emily Narciso
Jason Ocampo
Macie Oehlschlaeger
Abraham Orozco Murillo
Milan Ortega
Kylie Ortiz
Kristen Adelina Pacheco
Elizabeth Palacio
Eric Palafox
Kaylee Pallares
Nicholas Palm
Lexy Kay Paxton
Nayeli Denise Pena
Ashley Guadalupe Perez
Dakota Perez
Ava Prieto
Piper Protzmann
Bella Pumarejo
Stephen Quintana
Daniela Ramirez
Montana Reddell
Ivory Regalado
Judith Rivera
Boston Eli Robinson
Gracie Rocha
Loren Rocha
Alexandra Rodriguez
Robert Rodriguez
Yesenia Rodriguez Fernandez
Thomas Roman
Jana Tess Romans
Ilianna Rosales
Mikayla Grace Rosales
Hailey Ruiz
Kaleb Saenz Pedersen
Ethan Salazar
Kasandra Saldana
Jakobe Salvado
Sydney Sandoval
Nicholas Schmal
Jasmine Scholz
Josue Serrano
Kenyan Simpson
Luis Solis Serrano
Kayla Soto
Nicolas Soto
Sloan E. Stanley
Samantha Stellpflug
Ava Stone
Riley Christine Stone
Darrel Stout
Zachery Tackett
Adam Taylor
Aaliyah Torres
Jose Torres
Melanie Torrez
Erica Jean Uhl Zisler
Rachelle Ureno
Isabella Valenzuela
Zion Valverde
Logan Van Groningen
Alek VanBebber
Alyssa Vara
Micah Vargas
Samara Vargas
Sebastian Vargas
Alyssa Vasquez
Christian Vaz
Joel Venegas
Bodhi Verners
Jack Viehbeck
Alexis Villagomez
Macy Viveros
Kalvin Voyles
Wyatt Walls
Matthew K. Ward
Taylee Webb
Paige Wedehase
Madelyn Eva Wiest
Kyrah Willis
Brynlee McKenna Woods
Kaia Workman
Zoey Yacconi
Nayeli Paula Zapien
Lizeth Zaragoza
Adrian Zavala
Camille Zavala
Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com
