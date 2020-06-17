You are the owner of this article.
Rafer Johnson 8th graders ready for the future
Rafer Johnson 8th graders ready for the future

KINGSBURG – Rafer Johnson Junior High’s promoting eighth-graders say even though the world, and the end of the middle school year, has been turned upside down, at least they’ve been able to pull through with support from throughout the community and from each other. Now, they are ready to take on high school with a new respect for what is truly important in life.

Kingsburg Elementary Charter School District Superintendent Wes Sever kicked off the virtual ceremony that was filmed ahead of time and aired on YouTube.

“We are disappointed that we can’t celebrate in a traditional manner,” Sever said. “So let this day be a day of celebration, wherever you may be.”

Reminding students to show thankfulness to all those who’ve supported them in and out of the school setting, he then turned their attention to their futures.

“I’m confident that this class will distinguish themselves in many ways. You won’t be the class that was defeated by a world pandemic. You’ll be an eighth-grade class that faces the future with clarity, optimism and renewed resolve to accomplish and overcome the challenge of the world. Congratulations to the eighth-grade students.”

Student speaker Mikayla Rosales was inspired by Stephen Colbert’s sentiment that that life is an improvisation.

“You have no idea what’s going to happen next and you’re mostly making things up as you go along,” she said quoting the TV show host and writer. “This quote really spoke to me because when we started off our eighth-grade year, little did we know that we were going into quarantine because of a global pandemic.”

While no one could have predicted the pandemic’s effects, students had many facets of support from RJJH’s administrators, staff, parents and community, she said. Rosales said she’d treasure her own experiences with MESA and now looks forward to even more opportunities in high school.

“I got to compete at Fresno State multiple times. I went on an amazing Catalina trip to learn more about marine biology. It was a chance to incorporate learning and having water fun in the water or at the beach. Looking back at these memories makes me wonder what the future holds for us.”

Principal Bob Rodriguez went on to recognize the 28 valedictorians in this year’s class. These students maintained a 4.0 grade point average during the entire time they were students at RJJH.

“This is a great accomplishment,” Rodriguez said.

Valedictorians included: Asia Allen, Emily Ayala Gonzalez, Jocelyn Borrayo, Bryson Brandon, Kelcey Brett, Madison Bella DeGidio, Samuel Farley, Noah Gutierrez, Houston Hirschkorn, Brittyn K. Jennings, Jaylynn J. Jiang, Addison Murguia , Kristen Adelina Pacheco, Kaylee Pallares, Nicholas Palm, Piper Protzmann, Judith Rivera, Alexandra Rodriguez, Mikayla Grace Rosales, Samantha Stellpflug, Zachery Tackett, Rachelle Ureno, Bodhi Verners, Wyatt Walls, Paige Wedehase, Madelyn Eva Wiest, Brynlee McKenna Woods and Camille Zavala

Also recognized during the ceremony were students involved as AVID Exemplars, California Junior Scholarship Federation members, MESA Outstanding Achievement students, National Junior Honor Art Society, TRI-M’s music honor students and the recipients of the Daughters of the American Revolution award Emily Ayala Gonzalez and most improved students, Josue Serrano and Estella Carrillo.

The school staff sent a group message, which was filmed individually but merged for the video. Collectively, yet apart, they said, “When you stepped on this campus as a bright and cheerful seventh grader, we asked you to be the best you can be. And throughout your time at Rafer Johnson Junior High, we continued to ask you to be the best you can be. When you stepped on to this campus for the first time, almost two years ago, you never could have imagined your eighth-grade year ending in this distance learning fashion.

“While we understand the heartbreak that’s come from the cancellation of so many highly anticipated events, we also understand the lessons and the resiliency this community has shown us. Over the past several weeks, we’ve seen students who defeated the odds, and learned many things without the full in-person support of their teachers.

“We’ve seen parents step into the role of teachers and helped students learn what they needed to learn. We have seen students do great things for their community like making masks and leaving encouraging chalk messages. We have truly seen our entire community step up and do whatever it takes to support each other in and out school.

“May we go forth from this period remembering to take the time to check in on others. Take the time to unplug from an overbooked life and most importantly, no longer take the time we have together for granted. Go forward in life continuing to be the best that you can be. We wish more than anything that we could be physically together tonight in celebration of you completing your journey as students at Kingsburg Elementary Charter School District.

“It is our sincere hope that you do not leave and forget us altogether. Come back next year and visit because if there’s one thing we know about RJJH teachers it’s that no matter what the future holds, we’re ready to do whatever it takes to help you succeed and we’re proud of you.”

Student speaker Camille Zavala added that while the pandemic may have shaken their foundation, but as they’ve endured it, they’ve come through with renewed resolve.

“The Class of 2020 will have an unmatchable strength, bravery, kindness and determination. We’re moving on to high school undaunted,” Zavala said. “[We’re] able to adapt to new and different ways of learning, quickly and efficiently which will continuously benefit us throughout our lives. We will stand up for what we believe in and fall for nothing. We’ve seen first-hand the trials and tribulations of life and what a little kindness can do to make everything a lot better.”

Principal Rodriguez reflected on how as of March 13, life as everyone knew came to a halt.

“Up until then, going to school was kind of automatic.” Since then, education shifted dramatically to distance learning to prevent COVID’s spread.

“And while we offered and provided guidance, [parents] really took up the mantle and continued the education of your students. For that, we want to say ‘thank you.’”

And while it felt strange to miss out on the end-of-year activities celebrating the students’ accomplishments and the traditional ceremony on the field of Kingsburg High Bowl, Rodriguez said the students and families could be proud of their ability to adapt during the crisis.

“This resiliency that you have learned is going to help you as you continue on in your academic journey, and the rest of your life. Winners never quit and you’re all winners. So I know that while this is difficult, you’re going to emerge from this even stronger, not just as a student but as a person. Past generations haven’t had to deal with school closures. You guys have. It’s what we do with this, that’s going to make the difference.”

Student Kristen Adelina Pacheco concluded the virtual ceremony on an upbeat note.

“We’ve been through so much, but we’ve done it together. These hard times have made us stronger and more appreciative of our teachers, families and most importantly, our fellow classmates,” Pacheco said.

Between their teachers, staff and families, Pacheco said the Olympians now have the courage and tools to transition successfully on to high school.

“If we can face a pandemic, we can surely face high school together. We incoming freshman have each other’s backs. Thank you Rafer Johnson for the amazing memories and the wonderful friendships. Congrats to the promoting Class of 2020. You did it! You passed junior high, so let’s keep a positive attitude and always remember to be the best that you can be.”

After Principal Rodriguez presented the future Class of 2024 to Kingsburg High administrators, Rafer Johnson himself greeted the eighth-graders.

“Congratulations on your graduation. And always be the best that you can be.”

The Rafer Johnson Junior High Class of 2020 includes:

Cole Adams

Jeanette Aguilar Gonzalez

Nathaniel Aguilera

Ayden Aja

Ayat Ahmed Alaujari

Nama Alawgari

Asia Allen

Gerardo Alvarado

Kathryn LeeAnn Ananian

Laura Angel

Matthew Angel

Damian Aragon

Alejandra Arellano

Araceli Ayala Castellanos

Emily Ayala Gonzalez

Mia Azevedo

Alex Barajas

Dalton Barnes

Edye Bejarano Aguilar

Davina Benavides

Lauren Kathryn Berry

Novalee Betancourt

Annika Kerstin Bishop

Brianna Bittner

Jocelyn Borrayo

Wyatt Boyd

Bryson Brandon

Yessenia Bravo Sierra

Kelcey Brett

Landon Brewer

Kenny Brookman

Jesus Cabrera

Jacob Caglia

Isabela Caldera

Jayce Caldwell

Valeria Camacho Chavez

Samantha Cano

Joaquin Carranza

Estella Carrillo

Dyani Jaylene Castellanos

Juan Castellanos

Dianna Castellanos Cruz

Scarlet Castillo

Felicity Castro

Damian Cerna

Daniel Chaidez

Jordan Chaidez

Derrick Chan

Lilliana Cordova

Nesmary Cota

Andy Crass

Jaime Crisosto Mares

Rebekah Crites

Leila Dablan

Max DeBaets

Maddie Bella DeGidio

Katyaa M. DeLaCruz

Brennan DeLong

Natalee DelosSantos

Cayla Diaz

Bryce Ellberg

Gavin Enns

Frankie Espinoza

Hector Estrada

Samuel Farley

Ramiro Fernandez Robles

Forrest Finley

Benjamin Flores

Edgar Flores

Harley Furlong

Alexis Gagnon

Denis Gagnon

Aaliyah Galvan

Tatianna Galvan-Mikell

Andrew Garcia

Felicity Garcia

Kaylie Garcia

Anthony Garcia Gonzalez

Nicole Gaytan

Gunner Geringer

Chris Goldie

Angelina Gomez

Christopher Gonzales

Cindy Gonzalez

Jocelyn Gonzalez

Kayle Gonzalez

Vannalie Gonzalez

Kayla Guiba

Monique Murie Gutierrez

Noah Gutierrez

Michael Hadley

Ethan James Harrison

Grant He

Alonso Hernandez

Anneliese Hernandez

Esmeralda Lizbeth Hernandez

Anthony Hernandez Pacheco

Isaiah Herrera

Lucas Herrera

Dylan Hill

Holden Hirschkorn

Houston Hirschkorn

Joshua Hurtado

Lileah Hurtado

Brittyn K. Jennings

Jaylynn J. Jiang

Valeria Jimenez

Eric Johnson

Brady Jones

Rylee Michelle Jones

Aishman Kaur

Kloe Keever

Kash Kirk

Burgandie Kroeker

Shealynn Lee

Angela Lopez

Jerry Lopez

Joanny Lopez

Noah Lopez

Rico Lopez

Evelyn Maldonado Ceballos

Jonathan Manzanales

Mariesala Maravillo

Gabriel Martinez

Genesis Martinez

Jose Martinez

Logan McGowan

Lexi McLain

Dylan McNulty

Melody Medina Cuevas

Cali Mendez

Damian Emiliano Mendoza

Yonani Miranda-Peralta

Mariah Mojarro

Ty Molina

Mia Rose Mora

Julia Moreno

Addison Murguia

Aaliyah Murrieta Trujillo

Sharlyn Murrieta Trujillo

Jonathan Richard Mynderup

Melissa Emily Narciso

Jason Ocampo

Macie Oehlschlaeger

Abraham Orozco Murillo

Milan Ortega

Kylie Ortiz

Kristen Adelina Pacheco

Elizabeth Palacio

Eric Palafox

Kaylee Pallares

Nicholas Palm

Lexy Kay Paxton

Nayeli Denise Pena

Ashley Guadalupe Perez

Dakota Perez

Ava Prieto

Piper Protzmann

Bella Pumarejo

Stephen Quintana

Daniela Ramirez

Montana Reddell

Ivory Regalado

Judith Rivera

Boston Eli Robinson

Gracie Rocha

Loren Rocha

Alexandra Rodriguez

Robert Rodriguez

Yesenia Rodriguez Fernandez

Thomas Roman

Jana Tess Romans

Ilianna Rosales

Mikayla Grace Rosales

Hailey Ruiz

Kaleb Saenz Pedersen

Ethan Salazar

Kasandra Saldana

Jakobe Salvado

Sydney Sandoval

Nicholas Schmal

Jasmine Scholz

Josue Serrano

Kenyan Simpson

Luis Solis Serrano

Kayla Soto

Nicolas Soto

Sloan E. Stanley

Samantha Stellpflug

Ava Stone

Riley Christine Stone

Darrel Stout

Zachery Tackett

Adam Taylor

Aaliyah Torres

Jose Torres

Melanie Torrez

Erica Jean Uhl Zisler

Rachelle Ureno

Isabella Valenzuela

Zion Valverde

Logan Van Groningen

Alek VanBebber

Alyssa Vara

Micah Vargas

Samara Vargas

Sebastian Vargas

Alyssa Vasquez

Christian Vaz

Joel Venegas

Bodhi Verners

Jack Viehbeck

Alexis Villagomez

Macy Viveros

Kalvin Voyles

Wyatt Walls

Matthew K. Ward

Taylee Webb

Paige Wedehase

Madelyn Eva Wiest

Kyrah Willis

Brynlee McKenna Woods

Kaia Workman

Zoey Yacconi

Nayeli Paula Zapien

Lizeth Zaragoza

Adrian Zavala

Camille Zavala

Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com

Rafer Johnson Junior High

See the video of Rafer Johnson Junior High’s promotion ceremony online at https://bit.ly/30IEzdN

