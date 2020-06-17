Rafer Johnson 8th graders ready for the future

“May we go forth from this period remembering to take the time to check in on others. Take the time to unplug from an overbooked life and most importantly, no longer take the time we have together for granted. Go forward in life continuing to be the best that you can be. We wish more than anything that we could be physically together tonight in celebration of you completing your journey as students at Kingsburg Elementary Charter School District.

“It is our sincere hope that you do not leave and forget us altogether. Come back next year and visit because if there’s one thing we know about RJJH teachers it’s that no matter what the future holds, we’re ready to do whatever it takes to help you succeed and we’re proud of you.”

Student speaker Camille Zavala added that while the pandemic may have shaken their foundation, but as they’ve endured it, they’ve come through with renewed resolve.