Racing to learn, learning to race

Griffith said the goal is to motivate students to learn beyond the basics about the tools in the class because to compete in the West Coast Grand Prix, they’d also have to “study, pass additional safety tests, be creative and stay on task to get their race vehicles done and race ready.”

Since the cars are not powered by motors, the challenge is to design and weight the car to take advantage of gravity and propel it forward down the sloping track as efficiently as possible.

“What looks like a simple little block with four wheels is a really complicated situation,” Hansen said. “You can take it as far as you want. You can see that by the big rigs that were built by the adults,” he said of the larger entries.

As race day finally arrived, the students and race-goers were able to vote for their favorite cars in several categories and then Griffith announced it was time to start.

With a team of volunteers running cars, videotaping, announcing and keeping the event flowing, Griffith explained the different races and pointed out design elements of the various cars.