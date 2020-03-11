Racing to learn, learning to race

KINGSBURG – With the first West Coast Grand Prix racing event in the books, organizers say they’re already looking forward to next year and getting even more students involved in the pinewood car racing competition.
Pinewood derbies involve racing miniature cars that are both unmanned and unpowered. The race involves designing and crafting a car out of a simple block of wood using plastic wheels and metal axles. The cars are then raced on an elevated aluminum track. Electronic timers track the time and special racing software is used to log results.
This first event was hosted at Rafer Johnson Junior High’s gym on March 7. Competitors included adults and other students from around the United States who sent their cars by mail to race by proxy.
“When we start bringing people together in larger events like this, the kids start seeing a bigger picture of the world, a bigger picture of their communities and that we’re all basically the same kinds of humans,” manufacturing teacher Mike Hansen said. “It’s a real powerful scene when you have something like this going on and hopefully we have more kids involved next year.”
Hansen teaches at Selma’s Abraham Lincoln School. Just this fall, Kingsburg’s Rafer Johnson Junior High CTE woodshop teacher Doug Griffith shared the idea with Hansen of having a competition where students could build their own pinewood cars and compete in a national event.
Griffith said the goal is to motivate students to learn beyond the basics about the tools in the class because to compete in the West Coast Grand Prix, they’d also have to “study, pass additional safety tests, be creative and stay on task to get their race vehicles done and race ready.”
Since the cars are not powered by motors, the challenge is to design and weight the car to take advantage of gravity and propel it forward down the sloping track as efficiently as possible.
“What looks like a simple little block with four wheels is a really complicated situation,” Hansen said. “You can take it as far as you want. You can see that by the big rigs that were built by the adults,” he said of the larger entries.
As race day finally arrived, the students and race-goers were able to vote for their favorite cars in several categories and then Griffith announced it was time to start.
With a team of volunteers running cars, videotaping, announcing and keeping the event flowing, Griffith explained the different races and pointed out design elements of the various cars.
ALMS competitors Joseph Chavez and Noah Ortega, both seventh graders, were among racers that day. Not only was this class the first time they’ve had a chance to use shop tools, it was also the first time they’d created a pinewood car and the first time they’d competed in such an event.
Chavez named his all-white car “Boomer.”
“At this event we get to race each other and have fun,” he said. After seeing the designs of the other cars, Chavez said he might just sign up for the class again to improve his project or build an entirely different one.
“You just try your best and have fun doing it.”
He admitted he was a little bit nervous, especially since his car inadvertently fell and cracked just a few days before at school. He was still able to race it that day, though.
Ortega, meanwhile, named his car Scorpion after a video game character.
“I get to use tools that I’ve never used before,” he said of their manufacturing class. “It’s just fun being here.”
Their teachers said having fun with the projects is just the beginning of their goals with the races.
Hansen’s woodshop class has evolved over the decades to become more of a combination of manufacturing, makerspace and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math). Like Griffith, projects in his classroom are one big problem-solving opportunity where students choose their projects, conduct their own research, learn from online resources and trouble-shoot applying new-found shop skills.
“There’s tooling in my classroom for metal, for woodworking, for electronics, for CNC routing, laser cutting and 3D printing,” Hansen said. “They can build literally anything they want to build. It really is the beginning of their building experience. It’s a 100 percent project-based classroom.”
Students in Griffith’s class also design and build their own race vehicles at school. Aside from woodshop tools, they also have to 3D printing and computer numerical controlled equipment to work with to build their cars.
“The competition not only motivates students to build something competitive; it challenges them to expand their knowledge in math, engineering, physics, drafting, design, sequencing and creativity,” Griffith said.
He also wants students to have a sense of accomplishment and pride in their finished projects.
“No matter how their car finishes in the race, their build is the best trophy!”
At the end of this first race, trophies were awarded and Griffith paused to reflect on how they’ll make the 2021 Grand Prix even better.
“Overall, the main goal was met which was getting the students to participate and have a challenge that would be fun. That’s the cool part about it. You get competition and age-group rivalry going,” he said of the ongoing contests between the schools. “We even got some competition from Sanger and other towns. It’s just expanding upon and hopefully encouraging what we really want to see which is not only community involvement, but also students that are coming up through the grades.”
Hansen said he, too, was glad to see parents, siblings, grandparents and community members in the gym bleachers that morning.
“To have something like this on the West Coast and have it right here in Kingsburg is amazing. I give a tremendous amount of credit to Doug and the [Kingsburg Elementary] School District forgetting this running. It turned out to be a great family and community event. It’s great we were able to involve Selma kids and Kingsburg kids.”
