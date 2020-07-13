Racial slur brings calls for treasurer’s removal

KINGSBURG – A social media post about the use of a racial slur has prompted local residents to call for action by the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce, and the City Council that contributes funds to the group, to have treasurer Debbie Singh Forbes removed.
The Chamber will have a meeting at 7 a.m. at the Young Life Building, at 1948 18th Avenue on Tuesday, July 14, to discuss this and other matters.
In the post, Forbes relays how a customer came into their auto body shop and used a derogatory slur about Mexican immigrants.
She states, “Some folks may say I should have corrected him or brought it to his attention that the word ‘wetback’ has a negative connotation or that it is horrible … or whatever you want to call it.”
Later in her post, Forbes states:
“I adore this gentleman. He is kind, an extremely hard worker and pretty damn funny too! I took zero offense to what he said. Let me repeat that. I took zero offense to what he said.
“He wasn’t talking negatively about me ... about my family or about anyone in particular. Did he generalize? Yes of course. We ALL DO IT!! Hell, I have been told off putting jokes about whites, Mexicans, gays and all sorts of other ‘generalized types’ of people ... you name it. Never cried, never posted about it. Sure as shit didn’t take offense to it. Why? Because it’s not my business to tell someone what they can think!”
In seeking a response to whether such comments are appropriate of a civic leader and if any action would be taken by the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce, Chamber President Reggie Gierke said they would first seek more input from those calling for Forbes’ removal before making any decisions.
“The personal opinions and views of any board member or chamber member does not reflect the opinions of the Chamber, board, or members as a whole,” Gierke wrote. “In no way would we as an organization support any unprofessional conversation of any of our members.”
Gierke said they’d need to understand what the concern is first, but added that “this does not mean that we approve of any unprofessional, racist, or inappropriate conversations by anyone on our board, in our membership, or even of our community; rather that is condemned by us and should be by all.”
Since the Chamber receives funds from the Kingsburg City Council, comment was sought from the Council members. No responses have been emailed as of yet.
Forbes said in one email that she took the original post down after she “got some blow back on that post and had received “mean emails and texts” regarding it.
Leon Velasco-Stoll, who chairs the LGBT Pink Panthers Movement of Fresno, said he’s saddened to think the same community entrusting a civic leader would “be humiliated and dehumanized … by that same person.”
Former Chamber member and Kingsburg parent Tamara Norris is among citizens saying that Forbes’ nonchalant attitude and conversation regarding Hispanic citizens and business owners does not serve the Chamber’s vision.
“Mrs. Forbes is a public representative of what the organization stands for. It is clear that she is aware her comments and opinions are negative, hurtful and racist as she states at the end of her [Facebook post], ‘And if you want to come at me about anything racist or anti-racist or any other thing like that….just don’t.’”
Norris says not removing Forbes as a Board member will send the wrong message, especially in light of the current national, state, local and world-wide efforts to address racism.
“The removal of Mrs. Forbes position as Chamber treasurer is a necessary action. Without it, the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce is directly telling our community, Hispanic/Latino business owners, and our LGBTQIA+ community that they are less than, unimportant, irrelevant, and not safe within the space of Kingsburg.”
Norris also asks the City Council to cut funding off from the Chamber since financial support endorses their activities as a group.
On page 50 of the most recently approved Kingsburg City budget at https://www.cityofkingsburg-ca.gov/DocumentCenter/View/1351/2020-2021-City-of-Kingsburg-Budget-PDF, it states that the Chamber receives funds from the City.
“Goal: Coordinate efforts with the Chamber of Commerce.
• The City provides funding to the Chamber of Commerce annually to support its efforts to promote Kingsburg businesses and community events. City staff and Councilmembers work hand-in-hand with the Chamber of Commerce and their Board of Directors.”
Norris is asking the City Council to either act to remove Forbes or cut off funding or else the Council is “signaling to the 40+ percent of Kingsburg’s Hispanic/ Latino population and significant LGBTQIA+ base, that you do not care about them as citizens of Kingsburg and they are not safe to live here.”
As a parent, Norris said she wanted to raise her children in a safe community, but without making a strong stand against racism, it will send a message to “Kingsburg and all surrounding areas that Kingsburg acknowledges and accepts racists and their beliefs. It invites them to us, and that is not the safe place Kingsburg should be. To be better, we must do better.”
The grassroots Central Valley Allies for Change group organized a June 5 Unity in the Park rally at Memorial Park to support the current Black Lives Matters movement and make a stand against racism.
Kingsburg Mayor Michelle Roman, Mayor Pro Tem Laura North and Police Chief Neil Dadian spoke at the event and Councilmembers Sherman Dix and Jewel Hurtado along with City Manager Alex Henderson were in attendance.
Roman said the City needed to “stand together in outrage against any acts of racism,” while North said that “when hate is so loud, love can’t be silent.”
Central Valley Allies for Change issued a statement saying there were “horrified” that the post was shared “not to denounce this behavior, but to say that she is not bothered by it.
“Mexican-American business owners in and around Kingsburg are valuable members of this community. We will not accept that another local business owner not only won’t stand up for them, but will publicly defend the use of racial slurs against them.
“As we watch people in leadership roles being held accountable for racially insensitive behavior and remarks all around us, we must expect the same level of dignity in Kingsburg.
“It is not fair to ask our Hispanic and Latinx business owners, nor other [Black, Indigenous and People of Color], to maintain Chamber of Commerce membership alongside someone who has openly stated that using racial slurs is acceptable behavior that does not need to be corrected.
“We urge the Chamber to not only remove Debbie from her role as treasurer, but revoke her membership completely. As for those who liked - or even loved - Debbie’s offensive post, we expect them to take ownership of their actions as well.”
To clarify a misunderstanding over Forbes’ post, she stated that she does not say off putting jokes about “whites, Mexicans, gays and all sorts of other ‘generalized’ types’ of people,” but that she has been told those jokes by others.
However in Forbes’ post, she said she “took zero offense” with her customer’s words and said, “Did he generalize? Yes of course. We all do it.”
She also defends her post saying that “I never said that him saying the word ‘wetback’ was funny. He was, in fact, a very funny guy in general.”
In one of three emailed replies, she said in part:
“For someone on my own ‘friends’ list to take the time to screenshot my post (which was removed 3.5 hours after I posted it of my choosing) seems a bit excessive to me, but that is their right. Just as I have my own rights.
“For someone to take the time to bring it to the attention of ‘Central Valley Allies For Change’ also seems excessive, but again, that is their right to do so.”
She detailed her family’s history to say that it includes relatives of Indian, Mexican and Black heritage and those who are adopted or openly gay.
“What is my point of telling you all of that? Well, simply put, I am proud of ALL of it.”
Forbes said the intent of her post was to state she doesn’t take racial jokes or jokes in poor taste personally.
“I am sorry if what I said caused anyone to take offense, however I was speaking of my own experiences and my own opinions.”
