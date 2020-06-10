Pursuit suspect arrested twice in two weeks

KINGSBURG – John Mathison, 41, of Kingsburg, has been rearrested by Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies after leading them on a second high-speed chase in as many weeks, according to a June 5 press release.
FCSO deputies first received a call at 12:30 p.m. June 5 that someone was pointing a rifle out of the window of a silver SUV on the 8200 block of South Smith Avenue in Parlier.
Deputies arrived and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver, identified later as Mathison, drove off reaching speeds of 80 miles per hours during the pursuit.
The sheriff’s Eagle One helicopter and Eagle Three airplane took over the pursuit and followed Mathison as he circled through a neighborhood near North and Bethel Avenues in Sanger. He drove through several times, eventually picking up a woman.
Officers and deputies deployed spike strips on surrounding streets. A detective with the Help Eliminate Auto Theft Task Force was able to get the suspect to strike the spike strip, flattening one of his tires.
Mathison eventually stopped in front of a home on the 2700 block of Cherry Avenue. As Mathison and the woman got out of the SUV, deputies ordered him to surrender. He did not comply so a deputy deployed K-9 Arco. The canine officer bit Mathison on the leg and deputies took Mathison into custody, calling for EMS to transport him to the hospital for treatment.
Deputies searched Mathison’s vehicle and did not find a rifle. Instead, they found a machete, which may have been what he pointed out his window.
Mathison was charged with resisting arrest and evading a peace officer. Once released from the hospital, he was scheduled to be booked into the Fresno County Jail.
Deputies are familiar with the suspect as they had just arrested him May 25. In that incident, a deputy saw Mathison speeding while driving a black Chevy Impala on South Smith Avenue in Parlier.
The deputy pulled over Mathison and once near his door, realized the suspect was intoxicated. Mathison was ordered out of the car, but remained belligerent and cussed at the deputy while continuing to sip from a beer.
Mathison drove off heading south on Lac Jac Avenue leading the deputy on a pursuit reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour. Since Mathison drove out of the deputy’s sight, the deputy cancelled his pursuit out of concern for other motorists, but continued driving in the direction of the suspect.
Down the road, the deputy found Mathison’s car wrecked in an orchard. The suspect passed a woman and wiped out the driver’s side of her car as he re-entered the lane, she said. He clipped the front of her small white car causing her to spin off the road. The victim wound up crashing into a tree and being pinned inside her car suffering a broken pelvis and injuries to her legs.
CHP officers also arrived and deputies rendered medical aid until the woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Mathison was not badly hurt and was placed under arrest. He was booked into jail on charges of obstructing an officer, evading police and crashing his vehicle, which resulted in the injury of another person. Because the emergency zero dollar bail rule, Mathison was released three and a half hours later.
The California Judicial Council issued a statewide emergency order on April 6 setting a statewide bail schedule to $0.00 for most misdemeanors and many felony offenses. The measure was intended to curb the spread of COVID-19 in jails.
Mathison qualified for a DUI charge, which is exempt from the zero dollar bail. CHP is responsible for attaching this charge to his arrest report. The officer was unable to get the paperwork turned in prior to Mathison’s release, however.
In an effort to prevent Mathison from being released on zero bail this second time, deputies are submitting a declaration to a judge. This is a request to place a bail amount on an arrestee and gives the deputy the chance to explain the dangers a person poses to the public and why they should be held in custody with bail.
Later, it was announced that Mathison’s bail was set at $355,000 thanks to the declaration.
Video of Mathison’s arrest was posted to social media where deputies appear to punch the suspect in their attempts to subdue him.
FCSO Public Information Officer Tony Botti said “This is a case where deputies were arresting an actively resisting suspect (John Mathison) after a call of him being armed and leading deputies on a lengthy pursuit. The chaotic scene includes a citizen’s dog that approached deputies and an FSO K-9 while trying to take Mathison into custody. Deputies worked to keep the citizen’s dog away without harming it.
“We document and review all use-of-force incidents. We will do the same in this case. We also have other longer videos of this incident which will be reviewed to try and provide more context to the totality of the case.”
Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to reference case #20-6200 and call the Sheriff’s Office at 600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com
