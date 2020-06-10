Pursuit suspect arrested twice in two weeks

Deputies searched Mathison’s vehicle and did not find a rifle. Instead, they found a machete, which may have been what he pointed out his window.

Mathison was charged with resisting arrest and evading a peace officer. Once released from the hospital, he was scheduled to be booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Deputies are familiar with the suspect as they had just arrested him May 25. In that incident, a deputy saw Mathison speeding while driving a black Chevy Impala on South Smith Avenue in Parlier.

The deputy pulled over Mathison and once near his door, realized the suspect was intoxicated. Mathison was ordered out of the car, but remained belligerent and cussed at the deputy while continuing to sip from a beer.

Mathison drove off heading south on Lac Jac Avenue leading the deputy on a pursuit reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour. Since Mathison drove out of the deputy’s sight, the deputy cancelled his pursuit out of concern for other motorists, but continued driving in the direction of the suspect.