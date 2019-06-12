KINGSBURG – A Reedley woman has been arrested after being connected to a string of purse thefts in Kingsburg and around the County, according to a Kingsburg Police press release.
Rachel Marie Parra, 40, of Reedley was found to be responsible for a Jan. 8 theft at Kingsburg’s Trinkets and Treasures. She’d stolen a purse from behind the store counter and was caught on the store’s surveillance cameras.
Kingsburg Police investigated and received tips from Crime Stoppers and other confidential sources, the report shows.
In March, Parra’s vehicle was caught on surveillance camera in Kings County. Footage shows her breaking into another vehicle and using stolen items to make fraudulent credit card purchases at the Selma Home Depot.
In May, the suspect was spotted in Kingsburg again, this time behind Model Drug Store on Draper Street. She was again caught on camera breaking into another vehicle and stealing another purse. She then got back into her vehicle, drove to Lincoln Elementary and broke into yet another vehicle. A purse with a wallet, cash and credit cards was stolen. Parra later used the stolen credit cards at the Selma Walmart.
Video from Walmart corroborated that Parra was responsible for the vehicle burglary and identity theft purchase.
Kingsburg Police coordinated their investigation with Kings County Sheriff’s detectives and Reedley Police Department officers to arrest Parra on June 4. She was later booked into the Fresno County Jail to await court proceedings.
Kingsburg Police remind residents to not leave valuables in your vehicle as it takes about 30 seconds or less for a thief to break into your car and steal items.
