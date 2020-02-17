Puffs ‘never give up’

“Wayne wants to be a hero,” Chavez said. “He doesn’t want to be unimportant. He feels like he’s constantly in the shadow of the more famous wizard.”

Chavez said fans of the already-famous wizard story will recognize references to that plot, but “Puffs” may be more relatable since the characters grapple with feelings we all share at one point or another in life.

“There are times in our lives when we feel like the hero and the important person, but there’s times when we feel forgotten or left abandoned. It’s reassuring to know that no matter who you are there are going to be these highs and lows in your life. There’s going to be moments where you matter and moments where maybe you don’t, to the people you want to, but you’re always going to matter in someone’s eyes.”

Co-director Ben Deghand said fans of the ‘Boy Who Lived’ will definitely recognize elements of that story in “Puffs,” but this plays adds a whole new perspective.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}