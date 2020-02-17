Puffs ‘never give up’

SELMA – Even if you’re not familiar with that other Certain School of Magic and the more famous wizard students, you’ll still find yourself rooting for the underappreciated, underrated underdogs in Selma Arts Center’s latest show, “Puffs.”
“Puffs” is a play by Matt Cox and is locally co-directed by Adam Chavez and Ben Deghand. It tells the story of three potential heroes who are just trying to make it through magic school. There are four houses in this world of magic - The Smarts, the Snakes, the Braves and the Puffs.
“This is the story of the house that was ignored and deemed as the losers,” Chavez said of the Puffs who are described as loyal outsiders who have a thing for badgers.
They’ve never been destined to save the world. In fact, they’re just trying to not come in dead last in their school’s annual end-of-year rankings.
“They’re totally the underdogs and when it comes to the house cup, they’re always getting fourth place. They’ve gotten the least attention since forever. This is their story and what they were doing during this famous time. You get attached to these characters. Whether they’re nerdy or just silly, they’re their own people and have all these other skills,” Chavez said.
The story focuses Wayne (played by Josh Plowman) and his best friends, math prodigy Oliver and the tough, outcast daughter Megan.
“Wayne wants to be a hero,” Chavez said. “He doesn’t want to be unimportant. He feels like he’s constantly in the shadow of the more famous wizard.”
Chavez said fans of the already-famous wizard story will recognize references to that plot, but “Puffs” may be more relatable since the characters grapple with feelings we all share at one point or another in life.
“There are times in our lives when we feel like the hero and the important person, but there’s times when we feel forgotten or left abandoned. It’s reassuring to know that no matter who you are there are going to be these highs and lows in your life. There’s going to be moments where you matter and moments where maybe you don’t, to the people you want to, but you’re always going to matter in someone’s eyes.”
Co-director Ben Deghand said fans of the ‘Boy Who Lived’ will definitely recognize elements of that story in “Puffs,” but this plays adds a whole new perspective.
“One of my favorite things about the whole show is quite literally the new side of the story of the Puffs and what they represent and who they really are. Through that journey, you find out that everyone has a little bit of Puff inside of them,” Deghand said. “It’s that part of you that’s open, loving and kind and is just ready to learn something new and let failure be a new lesson.”
When asked which character he’s rooting for the most, Deghand said, “all of them. They all have a little spark inside of them that you’re really rooting for the entire time. They’re just getting beaten down when they’re already down, but they never give up. It’s just beautiful.”
April Valle, a Selma High grad from the Class of 2018, has the role of Ensemble Puff in the show. She’s now a theater arts major at Fresno City and at 20, she’s the youngest in this cast.
Valle’s been involved in theater since 2015 and said she is amazed by the transformations that take place within the Selma Arts Center for each show.
“There’s certainly magic that goes on here. There’s a whole new atmosphere for every single show. They create it for each show and it’s amazing.”
Her “Puffs” role doesn’t exist in the original script as the directors created a side character combining some of the other roles for her to portray.
“In the show, she’s sort of the overlooked Puff. She’s been there the whole time and she’s there to get her wizard education in the Puffs’ wacky adventures,” Valle said.
She encourages those who’ve never been to a local production to attend.
“What I like about live theater is that no one performance is always the same. It’s different when you’re watching it with an audience. It’s almost interactive since you laugh along with everyone. I like it. It’s very immersive.”
Chavez said that opening night was Feb. 14 and there are nine shows remaining until the closing show on Feb. 29. The SAC stage has been transformed and Chavez credits the passion of all those involved with creating the magic behind this, and all the other SAC productions.
“The only way this is possible is with such a passionate bunch of talent. When it comes to our cast and our crew, it’s so extensive. We have stage managers, costume designers, set designers and lighting. Everyone puts in everything they’ve got into each project. It’s not just one person doing everything. It’s a whole team.”
The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.