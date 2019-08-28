FRESNO – Fresno County’s Public Health Department reports a person has died after contracting West Nile from a mosquito. The Department also reported there is a confirmed case of Saint Louis Encephalitis.
As of Aug. 21, 26 positive human cases of WNV have been reported for 2019. That number is expected to increase.
“This tragic death from West Nile Virus and this severe illness from St Louis Encephalitis in Fresno County are strong reminders that everyone should increase efforts to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites,” Dr. Ken Bird said. He is the Fresno County Deputy Health Officer. “August and September are peak periods of West Nile virus transmission in Fresno County. I urge everyone to take every possible precaution to protect themselves against mosquito bites.”
At this time, the local Health Department is collaborating with Fresno County mosquito abatement districts and the Central California Blood Center to increase awareness about mosquito activity.
To report a mosquito problem, report a green pool, request notification of spraying, or request mosquito fish, contact the Consolidated Mosquito Abatement District at 1-800-821-1577 or online at http://www.mosquitobuzz.net/ or in person at 2425 Floral Ave., Selma.
To report dead birds, visit the California Department of Public Health website at www.westnile.ca.gov or call 1-877-WNV-BIRD.
