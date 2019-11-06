{{featured_button_text}}
Property tax: Bills redesigned

Property tax bills have been redesigned to give taxpayers more information, Oscar J. Garcia said.

FRESNO – Property tax bills have been redesigned to give taxpayers more information, Oscar J. Garcia said.

Garcia is the Fresno County Auditor-Controller/Treasurer-Tax Collector.

The new design will be used starting with the Fiscal Year 2019-20 Secured Property Tax bill. These were scheduled to be mailed before the end of October.

The newly designed property tax bills will now be printed on legal size paper to allow more space to list all bonds issued and special assessments levied on each parcel.

In addition, the newly designed property tax bills will provide detailed information on the front of each bill in an easily comprehensible format.

Contact phone numbers for each agency issuing bonds and special assessments will also be added on the tax bills in the future, as additional system upgrades are completed.

A copy of the newly designed tax bill may be viewed by accessing the Fresno County website at www.fresnocountyca.gov and clicking on the Property Taxes icon.

The newly designed property tax bills will be mailed to taxpayers with return envelopes included. Taxpayers should detach the payment stub from the tax bill and ensure the return address, which is located on the back of each payment stub, shows through the window of the return envelope prior to mailing their payment.

Any questions regarding the newly designed tax bills may be submitted to the Fresno County Auditor-Controller/Treasurer-Tax Collector via email at TaxCollectorWebMail@fresnocountyca.gov or by calling 600-3482.

