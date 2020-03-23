Principal North shares tips for homebound

KINGSBURG – City Councilwoman and long-time Kingsburg Elementary educator and Principal Laura North shares her experience and advice for others who are now coping with being isolated at home since there are increasing restrictions on citizens’ interactions in an effort to reduce coronavirus’ affects on residents’ health.
Here’s what she shared:
I thought I would share my journey because it might help someone else. I have been on home isolation since Sept. 5. I was injured this past year and I had two surgeries. I can go to medical appointments and only a week ago was actually able to go to the grocery store. My life has consisted of drive-through or take-out meals if I leave home, but mostly being at home with family or alone.
I learned a few things over the past seven months, and now that you are all on a similar journey, I have a few things that might help.
1. Do not stay up really late and sleep in late. I found that is a perfect trap to let depression creep in.
2. Get up at your normal time.
3. Do not waste your day on social media or TV. It gets old and makes you start questioning your worth and purpose. I tell myself I cannot be on social media or TV until my routine is done.
4. Start your day with music. I personally put together a YouTube playlist of worship music. It is an hour long.
5. The first 30 minutes of the music I pray. I make a list weekly of my prayers and I pray. It is incredible how this starts your day in a positive uplifting way.
6. The second 30 minutes I exercise. It’s actually physical therapy homework. When you get your body moving it stimulates your brain.
You have free articles remaining.
7. I make a gratitude list in my journal.
8. I make a list of things I want to work on (being patient, not gossiping, etc.)
9. I read my Bible or watch a Beth Moore study on YouTube.
10. Pick up or clean a few areas in your home.
11. Go outside and sit in the sun for 20 minutes or by an open window. Your body needs Vitamin D.
12. Call or text someone that doesn’t live with you.
13. Pick something kind to do for someone. (A compliment, a prayer, a porch delivery of TP, etc.). Helping others helps to lift your spirits.
I wish someone had told me these things in the beginning. The first four months were hell. Depression, loneliness and darkness are sneaky robbers. Self care is essential to your mental health. If you have little ones at home, get up before them so you can fill yourself up. You cannot pour into them if you are empty.
I hope this helps you. The interesting thing is that I think I’m going to be released to go back to work in a week and now we all are ‘shelter in place.’
Enjoy your family time. Enjoy a book, sing, journal and make memories.
Love to you all,
Laura North
The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.