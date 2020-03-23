Principal North shares tips for homebound

KINGSBURG – City Councilwoman and long-time Kingsburg Elementary educator and Principal Laura North shares her experience and advice for others who are now coping with being isolated at home since there are increasing restrictions on citizens’ interactions in an effort to reduce coronavirus’ affects on residents’ health.

Here’s what she shared:

I thought I would share my journey because it might help someone else. I have been on home isolation since Sept. 5. I was injured this past year and I had two surgeries. I can go to medical appointments and only a week ago was actually able to go to the grocery store. My life has consisted of drive-through or take-out meals if I leave home, but mostly being at home with family or alone.

I learned a few things over the past seven months, and now that you are all on a similar journey, I have a few things that might help.

1. Do not stay up really late and sleep in late. I found that is a perfect trap to let depression creep in.

2. Get up at your normal time.

3. Do not waste your day on social media or TV. It gets old and makes you start questioning your worth and purpose. I tell myself I cannot be on social media or TV until my routine is done.