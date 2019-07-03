With July 4 approaching, many residents retire worn flags as they prepare to display new United States flags as part of their Independence Day celebrations.
To assist with this, Kingsburg’s American Legion 191 and VFW Post 6152 were assisted by Boy Scout Troop 392, Cub Scout Pack 392 and Girl Scouts Troop 2402 for their annual Flag Day Ceremony.
The groups gathered June 15 to honor the U.S. flag and to retire one in a ceremony. In attendance were veterans from World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam, Persian Gulf, Desert Storm and some active-duty soldiers.
For the City of Kingsburg’s Independence Day celebration on July 3, the Boy Scouts will be retiring a 25-foot wide and 45-foot long flag from the 911 Memorial at Clovis’ Pelco by Schneider Electric.
“I believe it was the work of God in how [the Pelco flag] ended up in our hands to have a proper retirement ceremony for such a historical flag,” Boy Scout Troop #392 parent Jay Phillips said. “And actually, there are two flags, one I donated to the Kingsburg Fire Department. They plan on displaying it with their new ladder truck when we figure out how to rig it.”
This is part of the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce’s event that takes place at the Kingsburg High School Football Stadium.
There will also be food vendors, a children’s play area, a deejay, free watermelon slices and a spectacular fireworks display later that evening.
Tickets are $5 per adult and $3 for children ages 12 - 4. The gates open at 6 p.m. No alcohol, ice chests or dogs are permitted.
Selma
Selma’s Chamber of Commerce and the American Legion Post 12 sponsor the July 3 event. Arrangements have been made to accommodate the fact that Selma High’s stadium, where the fireworks display typically takes place, is under reconstruction.
The Dave Aguallo Band will perform before the fireworks display. Food booths and the children’s play area will be available.
Pyro Spectacular will set up the fireworks in the softball area, while audience seating will be on Selma High’s baseball field, just south of the stadium area.
Parking will be available for $2 on the empty lot at the corner of Thompson and Huntsman avenues. Parking for those with handicaps will be at the Selma Unified School District office parking lot.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Residents may bring lawn chairs, blankets, one unopened water bottler per person and a shade umbrella. Umbrellas must be taken down once the fireworks show starts.
No outside food or other beverages are permitted. Tickets are $5 for adults, $2 for children ages 5-12 and children ages four and younger are free.
