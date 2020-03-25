You are the owner of this article.
Preachers take to internet to deliver sermons
0 comments

SELMA – After California Gov. Gavin Newsome issued a shelter-in-place order March 19, local church leaders decided to get creative and either livestream their sermons or offer drive-through prayers or even hotlines to offer spiritual shelter and stay connected as a congregation.

Joe Alvarez, president of Selma Ministerial Alliance and senior pastor at La Iglesia Antioquia, said their church’s idea of having a drive-up service worked out “awesome and the best part was that nobody was exposed to any unnecessary threat,” he said of the temporary arrangement guard against spreading the coronavirus.

Next week they will meet at their new church parking lot at 1426 Grove St. in Selma. They are purchasing a low-watt transmitter on the FM dial similar to what some use to play music in front of their homes during the holidays. The drive-in church will be at 10 a.m. in Spanish and 5 p.m. in English.

“People are going to be able to park in our parking lot and turn on the radios to the station indicated by us and from the safety of their vehicles enjoy our music and preaching. Just like the good old days at the drive-in, but instead, it’ll be church drive-in...¡Santooo!”

We will update our weekly Faith Matters column to reflect these new arrangements. Meanwhile, here’s a brief list of the congregations who’ve shared links to their websites, YouTube channels or Facebook feeds. Please email information as to how congregants or newly interested ones can log in or watch religious services.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

Virtual sermon information

Your local newspaper, the Selma Enterprise – Kingsburg Recorder, is compiling a list to update our Faith Matters column as many congregations are turning to virtual services during the coronavirus outbreak. If you’re offering such services online, let us know how interested ones may join in or log on. Send information to reporter Laura Maldonado at: homereporter2020@gmail.com. If you have a photo of your church leader, please send that as well. Questions: 583-2427.

