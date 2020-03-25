Preachers take to internet to deliver sermons

SELMA – After California Gov. Gavin Newsome issued a shelter-in-place order March 19, local church leaders decided to get creative and either livestream their sermons or offer drive-through prayers or even hotlines to offer spiritual shelter and stay connected as a congregation.
Joe Alvarez, president of Selma Ministerial Alliance and senior pastor at La Iglesia Antioquia, said their church’s idea of having a drive-up service worked out “awesome and the best part was that nobody was exposed to any unnecessary threat,” he said of the temporary arrangement guard against spreading the coronavirus.
Next week they will meet at their new church parking lot at 1426 Grove St. in Selma. They are purchasing a low-watt transmitter on the FM dial similar to what some use to play music in front of their homes during the holidays. The drive-in church will be at 10 a.m. in Spanish and 5 p.m. in English.
“People are going to be able to park in our parking lot and turn on the radios to the station indicated by us and from the safety of their vehicles enjoy our music and preaching. Just like the good old days at the drive-in, but instead, it’ll be church drive-in...¡Santooo!”
We will update our weekly Faith Matters column to reflect these new arrangements. Meanwhile, here’s a brief list of the congregations who’ve shared links to their websites, YouTube channels or Facebook feeds. Please email information as to how congregants or newly interested ones can log in or watch religious services.
- St. James Episcopal Cathedral, Fresno: https://www.facebook.com/events/2491915131063123/
- Kingsburg Community Church: Livestream at 10 a.m. on YouTube or Facebook Sundays.
- The Well Kingsburg: Livestream on Facebook at 10 a.m. Sundays.
- New Life Ministries Kingsburg will livestream on Facebook at 10 a.m. on Sundays.
- Refinery Church is live streaming on Facebook at 10:30 a.m. Also from 10:30-11:30 a.m., they are offering curbside prayer. Pull up, stay in your car and we will pray with you from a distance.
- Kingsburg Church of the Nazarene will have a service live on Facebook live at 10:15 a.m. The March 22 service is at: https://www.facebook.com/kingsburgnaz/videos/196946415087206/
- Grace Church of the Valley’s livestream is at Livestream.com/gcv.
- Kingsburg First Baptist’s sermon, “Spirit-Led Life” is available at 7 a.m. Sunday on app, website, Facebook and YouTube. Click link to view: https://tapit.us/tKB8f
- Hope Kingsburg online services on are Youtube under ‘Hope Kingsburg.’ See their contemporary service: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=juAbx2Doo8A
- Holy Family Catholic Church is not conducting mass, but is open for prayer and speaking with the Father when necessary. See a livestream at https://player.vimeo.com/video/399561894.
- Kingsburg Community Church is livestreaming at 10 a.m. with a children’s church at 9:15 a.m.
- Concordia Lutheran Church will livestreaming on Facebook. We will be worshiping together from home at 9:30 a.m.
- Kingsburg’s The Orchard has its Sunday sermons on their website at http://www.theorchard-efca.org/media/sermons.
- Kingsburg Refinery Church is streaming at 10:30 a.m. Link: https://refinerychurch.com/kingsburg/media
- Grace Church of the Valley March 22 worship service is livestreamed at http://livestream.com/gcv/events/9046590
- Selma First Baptist Church’s ‘Dare to Conversate’ March 22 service is on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmzB3TWZEhbRedT4AcPlVvg and on Facebook.
- Traver Church of God livestreams services on the Facebook page. The Sunday kids is at 9 a.m., Sunday family livestream is 10 a.m. Wednesday Bible Study livestream is 6 p.m.
- Log on at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/711021766385782/?ref=share
- First Christian Church of Selma’s March 22 service is on Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/selmadisciples/. It has livestreamed and pre-recorded portions. Pastor Maria Tafoya will upload the service to YouTube. Links: https://bit.ly/2UhtrBb and https://www.youtube.com/user/selmadisciples
- Selma United Methodist Church livestreams service at 9:30 a.m. or Sanger United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook. March 22 is at https://bit.ly/39aPjlX
The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.
