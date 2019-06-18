KINGSBURG – A Kingsburg woman has been arrested on 16 counts of animal cruelty after finding a dead cat and 15 distressed dogs in filthy conditions at a home on the 200 block of West Orange Street in Kingsburg.
According to a press release from the Kingsburg Police Department, neighbors thought the property had been abandoned and were complaining of a foul odor and continuous dog barking. Police officers checked on the residence on June 9.
“Officers were unable to immediately contact the owner or occupant, but were able to check the backyard,” the report said.
Officers discovered trash, animal feces, junk and other discarded items and several dead cats in the backyard of the residence. They also noticed several dogs in distress within the house and entered to find 15 dogs without food or water. A deceased cat was also found in a bedroom.
“The floor of the residence was covered with animal feces and garbage several inches thick throughout. The 15 dogs were taken from the residence and transported with the help of the SPCA to the Second Chance Animal Shelter in Selma,” the report showed.
The dogs were then treated at Kingsburg Veterinarian Clinic and where they were all found to have severe flea infestation, as well as other health issues.
The house has been quarantined and the City is moving to condemn the property as fast as possible because of the health hazards.
The police officers on scene were also required to undergo a medical screening and consultation for their own health and well-being.
The residence’s occupant, Yvette Martinez, 50, surrendered herself to Kingsburg Police June 17 and was arrested on 16 felony counts of cruelty to animals.
Kingsburg Police reminds residents to take extra care with animals in homes and to never leave your pets unattended in a vehicle during the hot summer months, to make sure your animals have shade and plenty of fresh water, to report any suspicious behavior and to be acquainted with your neighbors.
