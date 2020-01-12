Ag business VP charged with embezzlement
TRAVER – A local agriculture supplier company’s vice president has been arrested on charges of embezzlement, grand theft and identity theft, according to a Tulare County Sheriff’s Office press release.
BEST Agri-Marketing, on the 36000 block of Highway 99 in Traver, first notified the TCSO’s Agriculture Crime Unit on Sept. 23, 2019 of the suspected embezzlement.
BEST Agri-Marketing is as a commodities company that provides products and services for a variety of livestock.
The victim said Denise Franks, who has been the company’s vice president for the past 19 years, had embezzled more than $330,000 over the past four years.
After a three-month investigation, the Ag Unit served a search warrant at Franks’ home on Jan. 7. Franks was at her vacation home in Morro Bay at the time. Police from that city assisted and she was detained at the home in Morro Bay.
TCSO Ag Detectives went to Morro Bay and arrested Franks on charges of embezzlement, grand theft and identity theft. She was taken back to Tulare County and booked into the Adult Pre-Trial Facility. Her bail is set at $75,000.
Anyone with more information on this case is urged to contact Det. A. Ellis with the TCSO Ag Crimes Unit at 1-800-808-0488 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 725-4194.
Woman arrested with stolen handgun
SELMA – Selma Police officers wound up arresting a woman after they found a stolen gun hidden in her undergarments during a traffic stop, according to a SPD post on social media.
You have free articles remaining.
A Selma PD officer stopped a gray Honda Civic in the 2600 block of Nebraska Avenue around 9:14 p.m. on Jan. 7.
The driver, Nancy Barrita-Barranco, last year had been in a vehicle that contained a firearm. Officers had her step out of the car to be patted down in a weapons search. They found a loaded Glock 42 in her bra during the search.
As officers investigated, it was discovered that the handgun was stolen from the State of Utah. Barrita-Barranco was placed into custody for multiple firearm charges and transported to Fresno County Jail.
Man found with drugs, arrested
SELMA – Rory Carlock has been arrested after he attempted to run away from a Selma Police officer during an early morning bicycle stop on Jan. 6.
According to a SPD social media post, Carlock was spotted around 1:30 a.m. riding his bike without any lighting equipment on Dinuba Avenue. An officer attempted to stop Carlock, but he continued to ride away and jumped off his bike on the 3800 block of Wright Street. Carlock then attempted to run away, but was arrested after a brief struggle.
The man at first provided a false name, but the officer used his fingerprints to correctly identify Carlock. He was found to have a no-bail felony probation violation warrant for selling narcotics. During a custodial search, SPD Officer L. Mitchell found 150 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, two meth pipes and other illegal drugs and contraband concealed in the man’s possession. Carlock was transported to Fresno County Jail for two warrants, possessing 150 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to sale, several other drug charges, and two charges in relation to evading the police and lying about his name.
Selma Police partner with Neighbors App
SELMA – The Selma Police Department has teamed with Neighbors by Ring and is now an active member of the Neighbors App. By sharing your tips and videos via the Neighbors App with the Selma Police Department, local detectives can now review your shared videos for possible evidence related to crime in your area.
If you are not a Ring customer you can still use Neighbors, a free app that anyone can download and use. You don’t need a Ring camera to participate. For complete details, visit the Neighbors by Ring App at shop.ring.com/pages/neighbors
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.