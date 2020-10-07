Police arrest Corcoran man with felony warrant

CORCORAN — Corcoran Police have arrested a man who was wanted in Sutter County for allegedly attempting to run a deputy over with his vehicle, officials said.
On Oct. 2, the Corcoran Police Department received a request from the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office asking for assistance in locating and arresting 28-year-old Kyle Brazil from Corcoran.
Officials said Brazil had an active felony warrant out of Sutter County as a result of leading officers on a vehicle pursuit in which he attempted to run one of the deputies over with his vehicle.
In addition, police said they learned Brazil was under the supervision of the Kings County Probation Department and had a felony warrant out of Kings County for a violation of probation.
Around 2 p.m. that same day, CPD detectives along with the Kings County Probation Department said they responded to the 2400 block of Whitely Avenue in an attempt to locate and arrest Brazil regarding the warrants.
Officers said Brazil attempted to hide in a closet on the porch of the apartment but was eventually located and subsequently placed under arrest.
Authorities said Brazil was transported to the Kings County Jail, where he is being held on $100,000 bail and awaiting extradition to Sutter County.
