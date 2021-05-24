SELMA — Selma officers have arrested a man they say started a fire on a Highway 99 on-ramp.
At 10:40 a.m. Saturday, The Selma Police Department received a 911 emergency call concerning a man reportedly starting a fire on the side of the Highway 99 southbound on-ramp.
Officers detained Rene Castellanos, 35, near his residence. He was identified by a witness and Castellanos was in possession of a torch and lighter which police say he used to commit the crime.
Police said that Castellanos lit the fire and fled after he was confronted by witnesses. One of the witnesses had water in the bed of his truck and he was able to extinguish the fire.
Castellanos was arrested for felony arson. He was processed at Selma PD and later booked at Fresno County Jail.
