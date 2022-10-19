When it comes to surviving breast cancer it not only takes the work of medical experts, it takes a village. 

That was Dr. Ibironke Vivian Adelaja's message during her keynote address at Wednesday's Links for Life breast cancer awareness luncheon.

When someone is battling the disease, they need the work of doctors, surgeons, oncologists and other medical experts — but they also need the help of family, friends and the community at large, she said. 

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel.

