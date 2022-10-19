When it comes to surviving breast cancer it not only takes the work of medical experts, it takes a village.
That was Dr. Ibironke Vivian Adelaja's message during her keynote address at Wednesday's Links for Life breast cancer awareness luncheon.
When someone is battling the disease, they need the work of doctors, surgeons, oncologists and other medical experts — but they also need the help of family, friends and the community at large, she said.
The community gathered at the Civic Auditorium Wednesday to help raise awareness and funds to continue to fight breast cancer, which is the most common cancer among women in the United States.
The 10th annual Pink Passion Picnic was organized by Links for Life, a Valley-based nonprofit that provides services to local women and men with the goal of preventing the disease and offering assistance to those with it.
Hundreds gathered at the luncheon, in part to bid on donated items to help raise money that will be used to provide early screenings for the disease and financially provide for uninsured and underinsured patients.
Various local businesses provided food and drinks to be enjoyed during the presentation and the subsequent fashion show. Notable members of the community, including Kings County Sheriff David Robinson, Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever and Hanford Fire Chief Steve Pendergrass participated in the fashion show, modeling local businesses' trendiest new garments.
Adelaja gave important information and statistics related to breast cancer and how to survive and prevent it.
"There is a big need in the South Valley for breast care," Adelaja said later.
Adelaja is a fellowship-trained doctor in breast surgical oncology. She and her colleague Tran Ho, doctor of osteopathic medicine, are the only two breast cancer specialists in the Central Valley.
Adelaja — a Houston, Texas native — spent her general surgical residency in the Fresno area and is now on the teaching faculty at the UCSF Fresno hospital.
She started a breast cancer clinic in downtown Fresno and has partnered with Adventist Health in Hanford to see and operate on local patients over the last five years.
During her speech, Adelaja cited some staggering breast cancer statistics. One in eight women — 12.5% — are diagnosed with breast cancer, and less than one percent of men are too.
However, she said 3.8 million women survive breast cancer each year, including 150,000 surviving Stage 4 cancer.
When it comes to identifying breast cancer, Adelaja said that both men and women should look for changes or dimpling in the skin, the changes to the texture of the breast itself, and any bloody discharge from the nipple as possible indicators.
She encouraged her listeners to be vigilant about their breast health, stating it is important to know family history, assess personal risk factors, and encourage loved ones to get screened regularly.