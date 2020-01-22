{{featured_button_text}}
‘Pickers’: Looking for collections

Hosts of “American Pickers” Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman are looking for private collectors in the area who are interested in being on the show and have the pickers explore their collection to purchase items.

The “American Pickers” documentary show is scouting for large, private collections of antiques to pick through, according to a press release sent by the show.

The “American Pickers” team of Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman are planning to film in California in March 2020 and are looking for sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

“As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Wolfe and Fritz are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items,” the press release stated.

The pair hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The hosts have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before.

If you, or someone you know, has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (855)-OLD-RUST. Find them on Facebook at @GotAPick.

