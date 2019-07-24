SELMA – Local contractors may be interested in signing up for workshop offered regarding Pacific Gas and Electric’s Trade Professional Alliance Program.
Enrollment in the program serves as an expansion opportunity if you sell, install or service products in the following industries: refrigeration, lighting, food-service equipment, agriculture equipment, boilers, HVAC and similar products.
The one-hour workshop will provide an overview of the program’s advantages and benefits, opportunity to meet PG&E staff to ask questions and begin the enrollment process for the Trade Professional Alliance Program.
The program’s goal is to allow you to increase business and expand your customer base.
TPAM members receive:
Inclusion in PG&E’s online directory, referrals, education and updates on PG&E’s latest rebates, interest-free financing for your customers, streamlined online rebate application processing and technical support.
The workshop is 10 a.m. Friday, July 26 at Selma City Hall, 1710 Tucker St.
Event is sponsored by Fresno Energy Watch, Fresno County Economic Development Corporation and the City of Selma.
RSVP by calling Juan Carranza at 476-2503 or emailing jcarranza@fresnoedc.com.
