KINGSBURG – Kingsburg’s new Fire Chief Daniel Perkins will be sworn in at tonight’s City Council meeting which begins at 6 p.m. July 17 at Council Chambers, 1401 Draper St.
The City of Kingsburg’s newsletter, The Kingsburg Carrier, posted the following on the new Chief:
Perkins has been in the emergency services field for 30 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Public Fire Service Administration, as well as a Master’s degree in Career Technical Education. He is also an Eagle Scout.
His wife Margo Perkins is a Central Valley educator and works for the Fresno County Office of Education. They have four children and five grandchildren. He and his wife enjoy spending as much time with them as possible, camping, at family outings to the high desert to ride motorcycles, and doing home craft projects.
Perkins began his career as a Los Angeles County Fire Department Explorer and came to the Fresno region in 1990 as a field paramedic for American Ambulance. He has worked in rural as well as metro settings within the Fresno County region for American Ambulance and then for neighboring Sanger Fire Department. He was a paramedic for 13 years and then joined the Fresno City Fire Department in 2001 where he held various ranks of engineer, captain, training captain and battalion chief. He retired from the City of Fresno in 2018 after 18 years of service.
Perkins received a Medal of Valor for rescuing a civilian from a structure fire. He has been instrumental in many regional fire service programs and policies that involve firefighter safety, health, and wellness. He has also been recognized as a much sought-after instructor within the Central Valley region for incident command, driver operator, company officer, chief officer and fire services. He is currently an adjunct instructor for Fresno City College assisting with the regional Fire Academy where he also teaches Firefighter 1 and Firefighter 2.
Perkins is active within the regional fire services as an experienced hazardous materials incident commander and hazardous materials specialist as well as a member of both the Regional type 1 haz-mat team, and the Regional Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 5 Rescue Team.
He sits on the California Department of Education’s Career Technical Education Advisory committee for public safety and is a member of International Society of Fire Service Instructors, as well as member of the Northern California Training Officer’s Association where he instructs at the statewide firefighter’s symposium. He is also active within the community as a member of the Elks Lodge, and is a merit badge counselor for the Local Sequoia Council of Boy Scouts of America.
In his spare time Dan enjoys ‘junking’ with his wife, woodworking and traveling.
Perkins said he looks forward to leading the Kingsburg Fire Department throughout this next decade and beyond by means of continued exemplary emergency services delivery and increasing the value to the community by broadening the impact of the historic Kingsburg Fire Department.
