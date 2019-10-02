KINGSBURG – A hands-on engineering workshop for girls is coming to Kingsburg from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 16 at Roosevelt Elementary School, 1185 10th Ave.
Sign-ups for the Let’s Engineer it, Girl! workshop will soon be taken at https://valleypbs.org/engineeritgirl.
The workshops are for students from kindergarten through third grade and are designed to encourage girls to solve problems, have fun and meet real life engineers.
Videos about the workshops are available at the Valley PBS website at https://valleypbs.org/engineer-it-girl-how-tos/
Valley PBS received funding from Chevron and The Central California Women’s Conference to sponsor the free workshops.
At each workshop, kids create their own mechanical engineering projects that are themed around the PBS Kids STEM show, Peg + Cat. Students will also get to meet the Peg + Cat characters. Parents and children will also meet a real-life female engineer.
Workshop attendees will build a catapult and a good vibes guitar. Parents stay with their child throughout the workshop so they get to learn alongside their kids and see their child’s potential.
Currently, women comprise 48 percent of the workforce overall, but only 24 percent of STEM workers. ValleyPBS and Chevron want to empower girls at a young age to feel confident in their interests and give them a free opportunity so that no matter what their economic status, they can learn, explore and experiment. Then, maybe one day the percentage will reach 50 percent female STEM workers.
