SELMA – It’s been awhile since a Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast has taken place in Selma, but judging by the united effort between religious, civic and educational leaders present during the Jan. 17 event, there appears to be a united front as the community enters the new decade.
Church of the Redeemer Pastor Nelson Schwamb was the host and said many churches and cities are using the idea of it being 2020 to get a clearer vision for the future. He said he hopes that by reinvigorating this breakfast, it jump starts that mindset among community members throughout town.
Selma’s District Chamber of Commerce previously organized the event and now the Selma Christian Ministry network teamed up with the Chamber to host the breakfast again.
“Our purpose today is to bring the community of Selma together, as best as we can, and offer prayer for our unity within our community.”
Pastor Schwamb said that with different events potentially splintering the city, their focus was to “pray for our mayor and City Council members and our community. That’s the intent of today. Many churches are using the idea of 2020 for clearer vision. I think, for our city, we’re hoping for the same thing, that we have better insight into the difficulties of our community.”
Nelson said he realizes there’s a finite amount of funds available to deal with issues, but hopes every citizen realizes they can be part of the solution simply by building community and getting to know their neighbors.
He suggests Selma residents build trust with their neighbors by getting to know them and even getting organized through the Selma Police Department to start a Neighborhood Watch program.
“It just doesn’t have to be about stopping people from getting in, it can be about people getting together in your neighborhood and sponsoring a barbecue.”
Since church halls were typically where community events took place, he also encourages residents to invite others to church services rather than become isolated.
“Part of our goal as the Christian Ministry Network is to do that and reach out to others where we’ve become partners with our other churches. We’ve worked on that the past 10 years and have done pretty well with that bringing our churches together. We’ve seen a lot people come together to do community outreach and events.”
The outreach efforts have been renamed Bringing Neighbors Together since that’s the goal behind their gatherings.
At the breakfast, Selma Mayor Louis Franco spoke about partnerships among city entities that could be strengthened to help the City improve its quality of life.
“We have done some good things in the City, but there are things we need to do better and there’s things we need to focus on,” he said the need to address business retention, the need for more parks and green space, a new fire station and the need for millions in infrastructure repairs.
There is progress in Selma, Franco said, including the addition of more health facilities, the Selma Unified School District’s rebuilding of Staley Stadium and the Fresno Rural Transit Authority’s plans to move its maintenance facility to town. The High-Speed Rail Authority will also be building a training facility in town and a new Selma Police Station is under construction.
The City is filling key positions in various departments, making plans to fix crucial roads, and expects the major Golden State Boulevard reconstruction to start this fall.
Franco reiterated the City’s need to spend millions making infrastructure and sewer repairs to make way for future housing development.
“We haven’t built a major housing project in years and not because people don’t want to build, we’re not in a position because of our sewer infrastructure. Selma needs quality homes and we needed them yesterday so as soon as we address this infrastructure issue, we’ll open up the doors for quality housing.”
There’s also a need to address the Highway 99 interchanges that are quickly becoming inadequate, he said. Although the needed work may feel “daunting and overwhelming,” Franco said he feels it can be accomplished.
“It seems like such an overwhelming task, but I’m here to tell you, it’s doable. We can fix Selma and turn this community around. If we work together and really plan as a community and collaborate, we can put this community on a track that will keep us moving forward for the next 30 years. But it’s going to take teamwork from all these community partners.”
In attendance at the breakfast were local city officials and clergy, state senator and assembly representatives, current Councilmen John Trujillo and Jim Avalos and former Councilmen Mike Derr, Bob Allen and Dennis Lujan. Selma Unified’s Tanya Fisher and other educational leaders were also present at the event.
The special guest speaker was Daniel Garza who’d served in the White House under the George W. Bush administration. He was the deputy director of External and Intergovernmental Affairs in the Office of the Secretary of the Department of the Interior. In 2004, he was appointed as the associate director of the Office of Public Liaison in the White House. Currently, Garza is the executive director of the LIBRE Initiative.
Garza was born in Dinuba and grew up as a migrant farm worker. His own experience has driven him to make strides to reform immigration laws.
“America is an exceptional country,” he said adding that the United States’ might has been “sustained by the sacrifices born of her sons and daughters of every race, creed and ethnicities. In a very real way, America was built on waves of poor immigrants who overcame incredible barriers to achieve their version of the American dream, generating wealth not only for themselves but for others.”
And for as many strides as those immigrants have made over the decades, he pointed out how the Latino community still has high rates of illiteracy, suicide, domestic violence, addiction, incarceration and gang involvement. He touched on a variety of topics from education to business, language barriers, and political and social systems.
“Let’s get things done. Let’s come together. Let’s unite. That’s the way things get done. This is a great nation that’s done remarkable things and we’ve overcome the biggest challenges that history has thrown out.”
In wrapping up the event, Pastor Schwamb said it’s a privilege to have different pastors in the community pray before each City Council meeting.
“We pray for unity, we pray for hope and we pray for help in the community of Selma,” Schwamb said. He called current Councilmembers forward to have the group pray over them.
Earlier, St. Joseph’s Father Lupe Rios prayed for wisdom and insight for the Council while the worship team from Christ Driven Assembly of God provided praise music for the event.
La Iglesia Antioquia Pastor Joe Alvarez ended the breakfast with prayer asking God to unite the community.
“Our city is going to be healed when His people surrender themselves. I want you to start now and call upon God to bless us and help us become one. It’s not somebody else’s problem, it’s our problem,” he said touching on gangs, drugs and crimes troubling the City. “These issues that the enemy is using to destroy our people, give us the ability and the grace to confront it with your love and your mercy, in the name of Jesus Christ, we thank you for this morning.”
