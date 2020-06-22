Pastors, faith leaders invited to share sermons
Pastors: Call for columns

The Selma Enterprise – Kingsburg Recorder is inviting local pastors, preachers and faith leaders of all local congregations of all faiths to share up-building messages with our readers.

Different congregations may be hosting live-streamed sermons or limited-attendance services because of COVID-19 restrictions, thus congregants and community members are missing out spiritual messages.

Your submission may be a summary of your weekly sermon, a faith-strengthening message based on a favorite scripture or spiritual concept, or a message geared specifically to the community’s youth, seniors, fathers, mothers, children, civic leaders, etc.

Feel free to send a head and shoulders picture of yourself, other leaders and/or a staff photo if you have a group of ministry leaders.

Include any online or in-person congregation or temple meeting information and contact information you would like us to include informing the public of your services.

Word count: 500-600 words

Deadline: Every Thursday.

Send to: editor@selmaenterprise.com

