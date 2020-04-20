Oregon State University lists Rangel on honor roll

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KINGSBURG – Cesar A. Rangel, a senior majoring in history, is among students that Oregon State University has named as having earned a spot on its Scholastic Honor Roll for the winter term.

Kingsburg’s Rangel earned a 3.5 or better grade point average.

Oregon State University reported that a total of 1,910 students earned straight A's to earn a grade point average of 4.0 and another 5,529 earned a B-plus, or 3.5 GPA or better, to make the listing.

To be listed on the Honor Roll, students must also carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

