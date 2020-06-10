‘Nothing off the table’ as SUSD looks to cut $10-12M

SELMA – Selma Unified School District is planning a series of budget workshops to delve deeper and get community input as its Board looks to cut $10-12 million from the upcoming school year’s budget. It’s a decision SUSD officials say is painful, yet necessary, in light of deep cuts in State funding resulting from COVID-19 restrictions that have led to plummeting sales tax revenue.
The SUSD Board first hosted an emergency budget workshop meeting May 20 via Zoom. Another meeting May 26 was rescheduled to June 1 because of technical difficulties.
At the first session, SUSD Superintendent Tanya Fisher said in her 30 years in education, these budget cutbacks are “the worst impact on our schools that I’ve ever seen,” she said describing the funding shortfalls as “devastating” to the district.
“That includes, for the coming year, and possibly for the next three to five years. We’ll be monitoring how we’re going to manage doing business with less funds.”
Fisher said since the state has less money coming in from personal income taxes, corporate taxes and state taxes, school districts throughout California are receiving less funding from the state.
SUSD’s Business Services Assistant Superintendent Larry Teixeira said other school districts in California rely more on property taxes for their budget and only receive basic aid from the state.
“They’re wealthy enough that they don’t depend on the state revenue,” he said. Those districts have large enough reserves to weather severe shortfalls in state funding. And then there are others school districts that are so small, they’ll wind up bankrupt when no funding comes from the state in June, he said.
“There’s district’s out there with 20 percent reserves. They can afford to not make so many cuts as we are making because they have a reserve to fall back on. We’re not in that position,” he said. Since SUSD’s reserves are “not much higher than three percent, our County Schools office is going to require our budget be balanced.”
The cuts are especially painful as the District only recently made staffing cuts in January and February citing dropping enrollment. And now, they’re expecting new expenses because of COVID-related health restrictions that will be in place this fall.
“Given these reductions, districts have to evaluate our operations, how we’re managing, because we’re still required to make sure we’re educating every student,” Superintendent Fisher said. “We’ll have to make some very emotional, some very difficult decisions because all of our staff members are valuable to us.”
Teixeira said since income taxes at the federal level were pushed back to July 15, the State of California is unsure of how much it will receive in federal taxes.
“Right now, they’re projecting a $41 billion dollar deficit, as well as $13 billion in additional expenses in dealing with COVID-19,” he said.
A more accurate picture won’t come until mid-July, thus SUSD is using projections from the State Department of Finance to calculate its budget.
Teixeira said the public education system is expecting budget cuts of $15 billion for this coming school year.
“Part of that will be made up in what we’re calling a negative cost of living adjustment. In addition to the negative COLA, you’ll also experience funding deferrals,” he said. He said that while SUSD may be entitled to receive a $5 million payment in June, it will not actually be given those funds “until sometime next year. It doesn’t show up in our budget.”
“We’re estimating the effect of all these cuts and deferrals on SUSD’s revenue budget will be between $10 million and $12 million dollars. It’s a very, very large percentage of our revenues.”
Teixeira said he hopes that by August the state budget will actually be higher, or stimulus funds come in from the federal level, but they have a June 30 deadline to turn in a balanced budget to the Fresno County Office of Education. He presented two scenarios, labeling them Plan A with more drastic cut, and Plan B with fewer, but was asking that Plan A be adopted.
A question was raised asking if the District could use the reserves to avoid some of the layoffs, but Teixeira said that would only cover one month’s payroll.
“If the state budget gets a bump or there’s a hiccup in the state budget and they can’t make a payment, and we have to dip into our reserve, in one month our reserve is gone.”
Teixeira said the overall SUSD budget is $85 million, but a large portion - $65 million - is salaries and benefits. Cutting $12 million from that will require cuts somewhere, he said.
“So during these budget discussions, I need the board and I need the community to keep in mind, not only is our budget being cut by 10 percent, but in June of this year, the State is not going to pay us our June payment. We’re going to have to scramble to find money in other funds, or perhaps borrow it.”
Teixeira said looking ahead to 2021, there will be two and one-half months where the District will not receive any payments from the State.
In a PowerPoint during the May 20 meeting, Teixeira showed the board his projections for next year’s budget and the amounts from prior years. SUSD has received “literally millions of dollars of new money from one year to the next, due to supplemental concentration grants,” through the Local Control and Accountability Plan, Teixeira said. The LCAP is the plan school districts use to determine how it will spend funds to meet specific education goals.
Since 2013-2014 when the LCAP system of funding schools was enacted at the state level, school districts had to devise a Local Control Funding Formula. The LCFF requires districts and schools to set goals and spell out how they’ll spend their funds to meet those goals. Specifically, they had to show how they would meet the needs of English Learners, foster youth and low-income students.
Teixeira said SUSD has over the years spent its LCFF funding hiring staff and buying technology and materials.
“We used that money the way it was intended to be used and we put it into things that are ongoing expenses, in a lot of cases. You have to continue to pay your staff and that’s what we did with that supplemental concentration money.”
Funds were also spent to make increases to the salary schedules “and that’s permanent, ongoing expenses. Well now, the state’s taking some of that money back.”
Teixeira pointed out how flat the district’s budget was during the recession that started in 2009-2010.
“Back then, our revenue was flat for three years in a row. There’s every reason to expect the rest of the recession we are in now will last at least that long. I don’t want folks to get their hopes too high that we’re going to escape this recession in a quick manner.”
Teixeira said he was fully aware of how the cuts would affect staff members that have worked for the District for decades and that these were painful decisions to make.
“I know every position that’s on here represents a person, a family and hopefully, it will only be temporary.”
In determining which and how many positions to cut, Teixeira said SUSD needs to make up for not only the loss in LCFF money, but to also build up enough cash reserves to cover future fund deferrals from the State. There are also state-required steps that take time in notifying employees of layoffs or furloughs, he said. He added that pink slips could always be rescinded, or taken back, if the State or Federal governments are able to distribute more funds to schools in the future.
“I’d much rather pull those pink slips back than to tell somebody on Aug. 14 for the first time that I’m really sorry but you won’t have a job next week,” he said.
In the slides, Teixeira’s plan showed 10 percent pay cuts that will “affect every employee.” This would equate to $5,630,000.
Also proposed for cuts:
- Overtime, substitutes, non-personnel = $1,500,000
- Up to 22 intervention teachers = $1,892,000
- Up to 10 academic coaches = $860,000
- Up to 5 teacher librarians = $430,000
- Two program managers = $298,000
- 6 Elementary PE instructional assistants = $179,000
- 1 Director of educational services = $177,000
- 2 Elementary PLC support teachers = $172,000
- 5 Positive behavior aides = $139,000
- 1 Administrative assistant = $80,000
- 1 Grounds worker = $64,000
- 1 Athletic administration assistant = $61,000
- 1 District receptionist = $36,000
- 1 Library administration assistant = $35,000
- 1 Community liaison = $33,000
- Up to 3 at-risk counselors = $412,000
- 1 Information technology administration technician = $78,000
- 1 Career technician = $78,000
- 1 Maintenance worker = $73,000
- 1 Transportation routing technician = $72,000
- 1 Account technician = $48,000
- 1 AVID tutor = $35,000
- 1 Executive administrative assistant = $100,000
- 1 Executive clerk = $92,000
- 1 Abraham Lincoln Middle School elective teacher = $86,000
- 1 Heartland teacher = $86,000
- 1 Operations administration assistant = $80,000
- Total proposed cuts = $12,826,000.
Under the Plan B where fewer positions are proposed to be cut, the reduction would equal $9,966,000.
SUSD Board President Jennifer Winter said any final decisions about the budget will be made June 30 “at the absolute last minute that we have to make them” to see if there are budget updates from the state.
“I just want to reiterate these cuts are being made from the State. Have we had money issues in the past in our District? Yes, we all know what happened a few months ago. It just sickens all of us up here to be back in this same boat again,” Winter said.
The Board president and Superintendent Fisher encouraged all listening to contact state and federal representatives to make education a priority amidst the economic fallout of the pandemic.
“Please contact your legislators. Send a message,” Winter said. “It’s not too late to reduce some of the cuts that we’re being forced to make. I usually do not get on a political soapbox, so this is way out of character for me, but I think we have to at this point. Contact them and let them know California education needs to be put on the front burner, not on the back burner.”
Board members asked for a detailed list of personnel at each school campus and want to consider other budget decisions.
Since COVID-19 restrictions will require entirely new arrangements, campus safety procedures and sanitation requirements for in-class instruction, transportation, and meals, Superintendent Fisher said there are many variables about how education will take place this fall. This, too, will all have financial repercussions.
“When students come back, they will not come back to classrooms like they were when they left. We’re hearing we may not be able to have more than 15 students in a classroom. We’re hearing that the capacity of the students on campus could be diminished by more than 50 percent every day.”
Activities such as field trips, sports, and specialized group activities will be affected, and thus the expense of running those programs will be under reconsideration.
“We’re considering those things, just as we did with the SRO contract,” Fisher said of the arrangement of hiring officers from the City of Selma to patrol campuses. “Will it have any use for students on campus? Everyone’s looking at their dollars and if these costs might be looked at differently over the next few years?”
Teixeira added there will likely be new expenses regarding technology and transportation that haven’t even been fully realized yet as schools continue to re-invent instruction through distance learning.
“The question is fall of 2020. It might be the beginning of the school year that we’ve never seen in our lifetime. What this budget does not entail is what if we’re in a position where our buses have to make four runs a day?”
The closure of one elementary campus and the possibility of having Washington and Eric White combine were even discussed for the future.
“It depends on how many classes do we have of second grade, of third grade,” Fisher said. “If we can only have 15 [students per class], we might be using those extra rooms to cover the kids because you can only have so many in a classroom environment. There are a lot of moving parts, so having a school collapse is a discussion that could be considered, but until we know what’s going to happen with regards to how much we’re going to get, I wouldn’t think that’s an option for the coming fall.”
As the budget workshops continue this month, Board President Winter said the board is still looking at all of its options.
“Everything is on the table. There is nothing off the table, as far as cuts go.”
