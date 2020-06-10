‘Nothing off the table’ as SUSD looks to cut $10-12M

Under the Plan B where fewer positions are proposed to be cut, the reduction would equal $9,966,000.

SUSD Board President Jennifer Winter said any final decisions about the budget will be made June 30 “at the absolute last minute that we have to make them” to see if there are budget updates from the state.

“I just want to reiterate these cuts are being made from the State. Have we had money issues in the past in our District? Yes, we all know what happened a few months ago. It just sickens all of us up here to be back in this same boat again,” Winter said.

The Board president and Superintendent Fisher encouraged all listening to contact state and federal representatives to make education a priority amidst the economic fallout of the pandemic.

“Please contact your legislators. Send a message,” Winter said. “It’s not too late to reduce some of the cuts that we’re being forced to make. I usually do not get on a political soapbox, so this is way out of character for me, but I think we have to at this point. Contact them and let them know California education needs to be put on the front burner, not on the back burner.”

Board members asked for a detailed list of personnel at each school campus and want to consider other budget decisions.