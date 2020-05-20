None like the Class of 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SELMA – Since local high schools have not been able to conduct classes in a traditional way for weeks now, staff members have had to be creative in preparing for their upcoming graduation ceremony celebrations.

At Selma High, when it came time to distribute students’ caps and gowns for the ceremony, staff members came out in force to show school spirit and congratulate the students by decorating their cars and lining the parking lot as families drove through to pick up the ceremonial attire.

AVID tutor Eddie Alvarez shared photos of that day. The school is having a virtual graduation ceremony this week which will be aired later in June. Stay tuned for coverage of that milestone event. Here are some of the images Alvarez shared from the cap and gown distribution day.

Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com

