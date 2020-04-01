Noland writes children’s book

In her book, the main character, Evie, navigates the playground and learns about sportsmanship and the challenge of losing. Evie loves to run, jump, hop and win. She even has ribbons and trophies to prove it. So, when the school’s field day comes around, she is sure she will add to her winning collection. When Evie finds herself ahead of the pack, she is faced with an important decision. Does she choose the chance at a trophy or the chance to be a good friend?