Noland writes children’s book

KINGSBURG – A former Hanford teacher and Kingsburg resident, Claire Annette Noland, has written a children’s book, “Evie’s Field Day.”
Noland is a children’s librarian, reading specialist and author, and has made it her life goal to get kids excited about books and reading.
In her book, the main character, Evie, navigates the playground and learns about sportsmanship and the challenge of losing. Evie loves to run, jump, hop and win. She even has ribbons and trophies to prove it. So, when the school’s field day comes around, she is sure she will add to her winning collection. When Evie finds herself ahead of the pack, she is faced with an important decision. Does she choose the chance at a trophy or the chance to be a good friend?
“Evie’s Field Day” covers important topics such as sportsmanship, friendship, generosity, perseverance and courage. A reader’s guide for families and educators is included, along with a special section suggesting ways to teach sportsmanship to children.
