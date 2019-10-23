KINGSBURG – Singers, a painter and gospel rappers took the stage at Memorial Park for the 2nd Annual Kingsburg Talent Show Oct. 19.
Continuing the free show is a promise organizer Esmeralda Sanchez said she’d keep in order to give any who signed up a chance to share their joy of performing.
Sanchez organized the first The Talent Show in July 2018 to give her daughter, Monica Ybarra, a chance to perform a song that was meaningful to her, “Jealous of the Angels” as a tribute to her brother Marky Ybarra who died in 2016. Sanchez realized others would want to share their singing, musical talents or dancing abilities and thus a tradition was born.
This year, scheduling conflicts kept Ybarra from singing again since she is a cheerleader for Lions football.
“They had a home game today and I was trying to coordinate with Jeff [Dodd] because he was doing the sound,” Sanchez said.
Since the show must go on, Savanah Sanchez returned to serve as the master of ceremonies again and cracked silly puns and jokes throughout the evening to keep the audience entertained.
Ten artists performed that night and young Robert Ruiz sang the National Anthem.
“There’s no fear of being judged so they showcase whatever their inner passion is,” Sanchez said. “Like the last singer, he wrote and produced his own music. They don’t always get to showcase that,” she said of Cobi Maness who along with John Gaytan sang his original songs, “Best Friends” and “Not Your Baby.”
“If they don’t get to share it in other ways, I want to have that open space here,” she said of the annual event.
The performers varied from the young to the young at heart and Sanchez said even a co-worker joined in to perform. Rene Cantu travelled from Fresno to play guitar and sing REO Speedwagon’s “Take it on the Run” and Oasis’ “Wonderwall.”
Sanchez said that after talking with musician Jeff Dodd, she learned that while many have musical talents, they may not have a venue in which to share them.
“Or they don’t want to do this at a bar or coffeehouse. This is free so they can just show up,” she said of their event.
The evening was sponsored by the nonprofit Selma C.O.M. who also sold dinners at the event to help fund their efforts to provide showers for the homeless in the community.
Performances that night included:
- National Anthem by Robert Ruiz
- From “The Little Mermaid,” “Part of Your World,” by Macy Lowe
- Adele’s “Fire to the Rain” by Isaiah Torres
- Adele’s “Rolling In Deep,” by Mackenzie Kozlowski
- Alicia Key’s “If I Ain’t Got You,” by Priscilla Preciado
- Truth Soldiers performance by Paul Rojas, Jesus Perales and Matt Kramer
- Romie Rendon’s live art performance
- REO Speedwagon’s “Take it on the Run,” and Oasis’ “Wonderwall” by Rene Cantu
- Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On,” by Gabby Roberts
- Prince’s “Purple Rain,” and Stevie Ray Vaughan’s “The House is Rockin’” by Jesse Dreamer
- “Best Friends” and “Not Your Baby,” original songs by Cobi Maness and John Gaytan.
Afterwards, Sanchez thanked a number of family members, community members for their help in making the show a reality and Dodd for donating light and sound equipment for the show.
“Thank you guys for being here, supporting us and encouraging us to continue to do this every year.”
