No injuries in house fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SELMA – There were no injuries in a house fire that took place May 13 on the 3200 block of McCall Avenue, Selma Fire Chief Rob Petersen reports. The fire’s cause is still being investigated, he said.

Selma Fire Department got the call just after 6:40 p.m. and because of the location and intensity of the fire, most of the large residence sustained some form of water and fire damage.

“We are still working on loss estimates,” the chief said.

As summer arrives, Chief Petersen reminds residents to clear any dried grasses and weeds from around their homes and properties to help prevent fires.

“Fire season is rapidly approaching and we have already had several brush fires in our area, one of which threatened a structure. People should also be very cautious and ensure that trailers and other vehicles that are being towed do not have loose items dragging in the roadway, creating sparks which can cause multiple fires.”

See the City of Selma’s Fire Department website for more information, http://www.cityofselma.com/fire/index.htm

Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.