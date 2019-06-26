FRESNO – Waste Management customers in Fresno County, Selma and Fowler are being asked to place their carts out for pick-up on their normal service day the week of Independence Day. All services will remain on regular schedule the entire week.
Waste Management wishes all a safe Fourth of July celebration and reminds customers who will be barbecuing with charcoal to allow for coals to cool for at least 48 hours, 72 for extra precaution, before disposing in the trash. For those grilling with propane, tanks require special handing and should never be disposed of in the trash, recycling or green waste.
Waste Management is based in Houston, Texas, and is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management services in North America. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides collection, transfer, recycling and resource recovery and disposal services. It is also a leading developer, operator and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. The company’s customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America. To learn more information about Waste Management, visit www.wm.com or www.thinkgreen.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.